Trevon Jabari Lee and Terris White

Trevon Jabari Cortez Lee and Terris Irell White. Courtesy/Charleston County Sheriff's Office

North Charleston police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that left a man dead outside his home in the city's Neck Area.

Federal marshals helped police arrest Terris Irell White, 25, and Trevon Jabari Cortez Lee, 22, on Friday. Each man was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police believe the men opened fire on 29-year-old Courtenay Ambrose Smalls on Jan. 8. First responders found Smalls near his home on St. Francis Street.

Smalls, a father of two, died of a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the coroner.

Charleston County officials have previously arrested both men on charges of assault, burglary and drug possession.

