Tensions at the Charleston City Market over palmetto rose peddlers could ease in the fall.

A permanent sales space has been found for children and teens who sell palmetto roses under a city of Charleston program that has seen controversy in recent years.

The Palmetto Artisan Program will have a space in the market, which is owned by the city but privately managed, said Jack O'Toole, a spokesman for the city.

Sales at the City Market will begin during the school year, which starts Aug. 21, O'Toole said. In addition, Palmetto Artisan Program participants will sell the roses at the Charleston Visitor Center once it reopens after renovations.

The city is also searching for additional sales opportunities, O'Toole said.

Early Friday afternoon, Marlisha Williams, 30, sat at the Palmetto Artisan booth at Waterfront Park with her daughters — 3-year-old Ileana Huger and 10-year-old Kinisha Williams. The trio made roses as part of the city program.

Williams said participating in the city's program with her daughters is a fun, summertime activity that allows them to spend quality time together.

For Kinisha, selling roses was a means toward a more material goal, an iPhone.

Earlier this week, the city shut down all of its Palmetto Artisan booths except for the one at Waterfront Park after concerns over unauthorized palmetto rose sellers in the City Market.

Officials said escalating altercations between the unauthorized, older teens and young adults on one hand, and Market vendors, patrons and Palmetto Artisan youths on the other, influenced their decision to close the booths.

Charleston police have also stationed additional officers to patrol the Market.

Williams said she sees the city's program as a way for children like hers to sell roses in a safe environment, under supervision.

Asked if she had a message for unauthorized sellers, the mother encouraged them to sign up for the program.

"Just go about the right way of doing it," Williams said.

Selling the roses, which are woven from palmetto fronds, has long been a way for Charleston teens to earn money, but the practice has posed safety issues and concerns among other entrepreneurs over the years. Under a city ordinance, sellers must enroll in the Palmetto Artisan Program, which is free and provides training, supervision, uniforms and designated sales sites for children and youths ages 9 to 18.

The program came under scrutiny last summer after a confrontation between a teenage peddler and a police officer that led some Charleston-area activists to call for an end to the ordinance.

Tensions this year appeared to reach a breaking point for city officials after an incident Monday when officers were called to the market at 11:40 a.m. after a man threatened to shoot a group of juveniles.

At Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon, a group of children and young adults who were not part of the city's program were making and selling roses. A young man who was part of the group agreed to speak to The Post and Courier but asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal.

The 25-year-old said he didn't understand why people were "making a big deal out of it," and that he believes officials are causing more problems by cracking down on unlicensed sellers.

"Why can't we make money off our history?" he said. "I've been doing this before the program even existed. ... A lot of (the kids), they do this just so they stay out of trouble."

Ruth Jordan, manager of the city’s Women and Minority Business Enterprise Office, said the Palmetto Artisan Program is free and open to anyone between the ages of nine and 18.

An upcoming business camp is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 30 at Shaw Community Center, 20 Mary St. in downtown Charleston, Jordan said. Attendees will receive business training, a Palmetto Artisan T-shirt and will be taught how to make roses if they do not know how.

Those who want to sign up or need more information can call Crystal Reed at 843-579-7525.