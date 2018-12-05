COLUMBIA — The chairman of the state House's powerful budget-writing panel, who helps shape how legislators spend billions in tax dollars each year, is being removed from his post a month before the legislative session starts.
House Speaker Jay Lucas is reassigning Ways and Means Committee Chairman Brian White, two sources with direct knowledge told The Post and Courier.
The nine-term Anderson Republican — who was elected budget chief under Lucas' predecessor, Bobby Harrell, in 2011 — is known for making key decisions without consulting the speaker. White, an insurance agent, did not return phone or text messages late Tuesday.
Lucas, a Hartsville Republican, will formally hand out committee assignments Wednesday morning. He declined Tuesday to discuss his decisions until then. Word of White's expected removal came hours after Lucas won a third term as speaker during the House's organizational meeting.
House committees will meet later Wednesday to elect their officers, where it is expected that Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, will succeed White as chairman. Smith chairs the budget subcommittee for healthcare spending.
As chairman of Ways and Means, White has had more control over how billions of tax dollars are spent than any other legislator, with one exception: Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman, who's also the chairman of Senate Finance — that chamber's budget-writing committee.
White's power also comes from the Ways and Means chairman sitting on boards where state agencies must win approval for big-ticket projects and loans: the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, a panel led by the governor, and the Joint Bond Review Committee, a legislative panel.
Ousting a committee chairman through a reassignment is a rare move, particularly for the House's most powerful committee.
The speaker adjusts committee assignments after House elections every two years. But those are generally to give freshmen legislators committee spots and promote veterans to vacancies on higher-ranking panels.
White, former chairman of the House Rules Committee, was first elected to the House in 2000. His colleagues elected him budget chief in 2011 after former Chairman Dan Cooper, R-Piedmont, resigned from the House and later became a lobbyist.
White won a 10th term handily in November.
The General Assembly starts a new session Jan. 8.