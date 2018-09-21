SUMMERVILLE — The former chief financial officer who stole $1.2 million from the Berkeley County School District allegedly stole from a family friend who gave him a job after he was charged, authorities said Friday.

Brantley D. Thomas III, who has admitted stealing from the district, is facing an additional warrant for breach of trust of nonpublic funds, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Thomas was in Richland County court Friday for a hearing on the new charge and a June indictment of 13 of counts of embezzlement and one new count of forgery.

It was unclear who issued the warrant for the latest charge. Thomas, 61, has not yet been served that warrant, said Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the attorney general.

"The new charge is that he, as the bookkeeper for that business, wrote some checks to himself and used that to pay on his credit card," Kittle said. The two checks totaled $2,600.

In addition, Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters said during the hearing that $10,000 in cash is missing from the business' bank deposits, and it was Thomas' duty to make the deposits.

While out on bail, Thomas has been living in downtown Charleston and working at Jackson Davenport Vision Center, sources said.

"Mr. Thomas has never shown remorse for his devastating financial schemes, and it is clear from his continued deceit that he has not been rehabilitated," Berkeley School Board Chairwoman Sally Wofford said. "Mr. Thomas stole essential funding from our most vulnerable students and has continued his criminal behavior while out on bail, which is why we believe he deserves the maximum sentence under the law."

Before the hearing, Thomas arrived at a Summerville coffee shop, where he was met by State Law Enforcement Division agents who shackled him and drove off with him in their vehicle.

Officers declined to comment on why Thomas was being arrested again. School District lawyer Josh Whitley also wouldn't discuss the case.

Thomas had been free on a $50,000 surety bond, but Circuit Judge Robert Hood changed that Friday to a $50,000 personal recognizance bond for the state charges. Thomas also was given $5,000 personal recognizance bond for the latest warrant.

He will continue on house arrest but with tighter restrictions that may include GPS monitoring.

"We asked for the bond to be stricter because he was already out on these charges and he did it again," Kittle said.

Waters argued that Thomas is a flight risk, despite having surrendered his passport at an earlier hearing, and a danger to the community.

But Thomas' lawyer, Leon Stavrinakis, pointed out that his client has "self-surrendered" to authorities three times, including Friday, and has never missed a hearing.

According to authorities, Thomas began stealing money from the district on Sept. 11, 2001.

He started work at the district in 1993 and oversaw all of its finances, including a $260 million general fund. His $130,500 salary made him one of the district’s highest paid employees.

By the time officials learned early last year that Wells Fargo and the FBI were probing the district's finances, the former executive had taken more than $1.2 million through various schemes, officials said. He was fired on Feb. 7, 2017.

Thomas faces three state indictments with a total of 29 charges, 27 of embezzlement and two of forgery. He is awaiting trial on those charges.

In January, he pleaded guilty in federal court to indictments charging him with one count of fraud and embezzlement from a federally funded program, nine counts of money laundering and 10 counts of “honest services wire fraud,” which involved receiving kickbacks for awarding insurance policy contracts to specific companies.

He faces a total of up to 300 years in prison and more than $5 million in fines on the federal charges, and up to 135 years on the state charges, officials said.

Thomas’ actions went far beyond the dollar amount taken, according to district officials.

In July, Whitley estimated that the ripple effect from the losses might have topped $80 million.

That includes $53 million in equipment bonds, $12.5 million from the reserve fund for construction overages, $14 million in additional bonds for construction, and $1.5 million in taxes because the district was forced to issue some taxable bonds.

The allegations represent the largest public embezzlement scheme in recent history and possibly the largest ever in South Carolina, according to the Attorney General’s Office.