SUMMERVILLE — The former chief financial officer of Berkeley County School District was shackled and carted off by state law enforcement officers Friday.

Officials said Brantley D. Thomas III is facing an additional warrant for breach of trust of nonpublic funds for an incident that happened while he was out on bail. No additional information was immediately available.

Thomas, who has admitted stealing from the district, arrived at a Summerville coffee shop around 8 a.m. Friday.

Minutes later, he got into an unmarked State Law Enforcement Division vehicle, which then drove to a nearby parking lot. Thomas got out of the vehicle, was shackled around his wrists and waist, and returned to the car.

Officers declined to comment on why Thomas was being arrested again. School District lawyer Josh Whitley also wouldn't discuss the case.

The new charge does not involve district money, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“It is separate from and after the other charges he was indicted for,” said spokesman Robert Kittle.

Thomas, 62, has a hearing on the state charges Friday in Richland County.

Thomas has been free on a $50,000 unsecured bond since pleading guilty to federal embezzlement charges in December. Also that month, he was given house arrest and released on a $500 personal recognizance bond during a state court hearing.

He has been living in peninsular Charleston and working at a downtown eye care business while out on bail.

According to authorities, Thomas began stealing money from the district on Sept. 11, 2001.

He started work at the district in 1993 and oversaw all of its finances, including a $260 million general fund. His $130,500 salary made him one of the district’s highest paid employees.

By the time officials learned last year that Wells Fargo and the FBI were probing the district's finances, the former executive had taken more than $1.2 million through various schemes, officials said. He was fired on Feb. 7, 2017.

Thomas faces three state indictments with a total of 29 charges, 27 of embezzlement and two of forgery. He is awaiting trial on those charges.

In January he pleaded guilty in federal court to indictments charging him with one count of fraud and embezzlement from a federally funded program, nine counts of money laundering and 10 counts of “honest services wire fraud,” which involved receiving kickbacks for awarding insurance policy contracts to specific companies.

He remained free on bail and was living and working in downtown Charleston while awaiting sentencing. He faces a total of up to 300 years in prison and more than $5 million in fines.

Thomas’ actions went far beyond the dollar amount taken, according to district officials.

In July, Whitley estimated that the ripple effect from the losses might have topped $80 million.

That includes $53 million in equipment bonds, $12.5 million from the reserve fund for construction overages, $14 million in additional bonds for construction, and $1.5 million in taxes because the district was forced to issue some taxable bonds.

The allegations represent the largest public embezzlement scheme in recent history and possibly the largest ever in South Carolina, according to the Attorney General’s Office.