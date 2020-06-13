Ceremony on Yorktown marks Flag Day

To mark Flag Day on Sunday, members of the Knights of Columbus held a flag retirement ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown at Patriot's Point in Mount Pleasant.
Fourth Degree members lowered the flag from the mast, correctly folded it and raised a new flag on Saturday morning.
The ceremony is conducted annually by the service organization to note the date, June 14, Congress designated the flag as the nation's official symbol. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Flag Day on May 30, 1916.