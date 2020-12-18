You are the owner of this article.
Century Aluminum employee killed by forklift at Goose Creek facility

LP century aluminum 080818 002.JPG
A water tower rises into the sky at the Century Aluminum's Mount Holly smelter in Goose Creek on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

GOOSE CREEK — A 63-year-old woman was killed at work Thursday when a forklift struck her at Century Aluminum.

Naomi Cleaton of St. Stephen was working at the Mt. Holly Smelter in Goose Creek when she was hit, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said.

Century Aluminum said that emergency responders tried to treat Cleaton at the facility, but pronounced her dead there.

In a statement, the aluminum company said they are cooperating with investigators. As of Friday morning, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration hadn't yet added the incident to its public database of worker deaths.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

