Century Aluminum employee killed by forklift at Goose Creek facility

GOOSE CREEK — A 63-year-old woman was killed at work Thursday when a forklift struck her at Century Aluminum.

Naomi Cleaton of St. Stephen was working at the Mt. Holly Smelter in Goose Creek when she was hit, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said.

Century Aluminum said that emergency responders tried to treat Cleaton at the facility, but pronounced her dead there.

In a statement, the aluminum company said they are cooperating with investigators. As of Friday morning, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration hadn't yet added the incident to its public database of worker deaths.