CDC orders halt to most evictions nationwide, but renters must claim protection

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order, which takes effect Friday, gives renters in South Carolina the most sweeping protections they have had in months, even though it will stop short of ending eviction cases altogether. Tenants have to claim protection under the directive in order for it to apply. If they don’t, an eviction case could still be filed.

The directive requires renters to fill out a form saying they qualify for protections and give it to their landlord. Under the new order, the landlord must then stand down through the end of December.

The administration’s order does not go as far as South Carolina’s eviction moratorium this spring, which brought the entire legal process to a halt for two months. South Carolina was one of the first states to restart the eviction process, letting landlords take their tenants to court in May.

Federal, state and local governments around the country approved eviction moratoriums during the course of the pandemic for many renters, but those protections are expiring rapidly. A recent report from one think tank, the Aspen Institute, stated that more than 20 million renters live in households that have suffered COVID-19-related job loss and concluded that millions more are at risk of eviction in the next several months.

The administration's action stems from an executive order that President Donald Trump issued in early August. It instructed federal health officials to consider measures to temporarily halt evictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up Tuesday by declaring that any landlord shall not evict any "covered person" from any residential property for failure to pay rent.

Renters covered through the executive order must meet four criteria. They must:

Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.

Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.

Affirmatively declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.

Affirm they are likely to become homeless if they are evicted.

Officials said local courts would still resolve disputes between renters and landowners about whether the moratorium applies in a particular case.

Senior administration officials explained that the director of the CDC has broad authority to take actions deemed reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease.

The CDC’s order describes the potential wave of evictions as a public health crisis, potentially forcing families to double up or move into shelters. Either scenario would give the coronavirus new opportunities to spread, the CDC contends.

Brian Morgenstern, a deputy White House press secretary, said Tuesday's announcement means that people struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 would not have to worry about being evicted and risking the spread of the disease or exposure to it.

Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, called on Aug. 1 for Congress to enact a "broad emergency housing support program" to prevent evictions and shore up landlords. Congress enacted an unprecedented $2.3 trillion pandemic rescue package in March that paused evictions in most federal subsidized housing, but that moratorium has expired and Congress and the White House have been in a monthslong stalemate over new relief legislation.

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said the order will provide relief for millions of anxious families, but added that the action delays rather than prevents evictions.

"While an eviction moratorium is essential, it is a half-measure that extends a financial cliff for renters to fall off when the moratorium expires and back rent is owed," Yentel tweeted.

That’s because the CDC order doesn’t forgive tenants’ obligation to pay rent; it just pauses the process of removing them from their homes. The order does not include money to help tenants who fall behind, or for landlords who face the prospect of a fall without rent checks.

The National Multifamily Housing Council, a trade group for apartment owners, said the order had “thrown into question” the stability of the rental market by failing to give financial help to property owners or renters.

Thad Moore of The Post and Courier contributed to this report.