CCU removes mask mandate; Clemson and CofC ease rules for vaccinated students

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University, Clemson University and College of Charleston have this week announced changes to their mask mandates, though with some concessions.

At CCU, masks and social distancing both indoors and outdoors will no longer be required on campus as of May 21, according to an internal email.

One exception is that face masks will still be required on university shuttles and in health care facilities on campus.

CCU's staff members have been encouraged to take precautions according to their level of risk, whether or not they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and their comfort level.

While face coverings are no longer required, individuals are allowed to continue wearing them and practice social distancing if they so choose.

Clemson and CofC both eased their mask mandates, but only for students who have been vaccinated. All students who are not vaccinated are still expected to wear a mask throughout either campus.

Clemson, which made its announcement May 21, as well, will still require students to wear masks in classrooms and labs.

At CofC, which made its announcement May 19, masks will be required for classes over 30 people.

All universities asked people to be respectful of a student or staff member's decision to wear a mask.

The University of South Carolina still requires masks on campus, according to its website. The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach was not able to immediately confirm if the university plans to make any changes.