CCSD looks to build school in Awendaw as community members plead for better support

Five years after McClellanville's Lincoln High School closed, the Charleston County School District is hoping to build a replacement in Awendaw.

But some worry the district isn't working hard enough.

The new school, which does not yet have a name, would serve about 1,000 students at both the middle and high school levels. The district is in the early planning phases, and whether it comes to fruition hinges on Charleston County Council's approval of the proposed site for the building.

The district is hoping to use a 107.2-acre property located on the corner of U.S. Highway 17 and Jenkins Hill Road near Awendaw for the new school. The district has not yet purchased the property. The planned development for the school has to first be approved by County Council.

When complete, the school would feature a 255,000-square-foot academic building and a 10,000-square-foot fieldhouse. The school would also have a football, baseball and softball field; a middle school multi-use field; a paved track; bleachers; and six tennis courts.

In total, the project is expected to cost $81.2 million and will use money from a 1 percent sales tax increase that passed in November.

The new school could mean relief for both Wando High School in Mount Pleasant and St. James-Santee Middle-Elementary School in McClellanville. Just over 3,000 students attend Wando, and some of the classes are taught in trailers and temporary buildings outside of campus walls.

The Awendaw school would take in students from Wando and all of the 500 middle school students that currently attend St. James-Santee, school district Chief Operations Officer Jeff Borowy said.

Borowy said the district won't have a timeline for the potential completion of the school until it receives approval from County Council.

If the site is approved, the district then has to go through a rezoning process for the school's attendance zone. In order for the district to open a new school, it has to serve at least 500 students. As it stands, Constituent District 1, which serves Awendaw and McClellanville, can't meet the 500-student benchmark.

The district plans to bring in more students by including District 2, which serves Mount Pleasant. The constituent school boards for each district will have to work together to draw a new zone for the school.

The district has already felt pushback from the town of Awendaw and Constituent District 1 board members, who say there has been a lack of communication from the district. The district initially applied to open the Awendaw school in August, and a split vote by County Council's Planning/Public Works Committee killed the application.

The district then asked for a waiver to reapply, which the council granted on the condition that district officials have more open communication with the Awendaw community. At a June 8 public hearing on the issue, Awendaw Mayor Miriam Green said the communication has not been there.

"We are not going to stand by and let them dictate to us what we should do," Green said.

Green asked that County Council table the motion until school district officials "are ready to speak to us."

Green and others in the community said they would prefer the district reopen Lincoln High School, which closed because of a student body that was too small, Borowy said. In 2016, when the school closed, only 160 students were attending. Those students have since moved to Wando High.

"One of the reasons why the school was closed in McClellanville was the size of the school and the inability to provide the same level of support for those students at a smaller school," Borowy said. "The thought is, if a school is built there, it's going to have to include more students than just those from Awendaw and McClellanville."

Since Lincoln closed, students living in the more rural parts of the county have had to take hourlong bus rides each day.

"They're treating my kids like kids in a developing country, getting up at 4 o'clock to travel 45 minutes by bus," said Thomas Colleton, chair of the Constituent District 1 school board.

Contribute to the education discussion Join our Facebook group for constructive discussion on education news in the tri-county area of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester. Our reporters covering education will be in the group to help lead and moderate conversations. Join now

Kate Darby, who is a member of the school district's Board of Trustees, addressed Green and Colleton's concerns at the meeting. Darby said the district held three community meetings before the pandemic in 2019. Since the pandemic, the board has held one meeting with the Constituent District 1 board.

"I know that there are folks who want us to build a school there tomorrow," Darby said. "We were real candid in our conversations with the District 1 board that we're working really hard with (County Council) ... because, frankly, we can't build a school tomorrow."

The June 8 meeting was a public hearing, meaning no action was taken on the issue. The planned development will go up for review by the Planning/Public Works Committee on June 17. It will then be voted on three times by County Council with a final vote on Aug. 31.