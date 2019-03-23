Norah O'Donnell's spring break in Charleston included a trip to the hospital.
The CBS This Morning co-anchor was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday for an emergency appendectomy, a hospital spokeswoman said.
She was discharged later in the day after successful surgery.
O'Donnell, a rumored successor as the network's nightly news anchor, posted an Instagram story where she wrote that she needed to surgery before her appendix ruptured.
She included a photo of her in a lying in a hospital bed wearing hospital gown with the capiton, "Not what we planned for spring break," that was followed with a short video she shot from her gurney with the caption, "Heading to surgery."
CBS This Morning co-anchor Norah O'Donnell posted an Instagram story about her emergency appendectomy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Feb. 22.
O'Donnell thanked MUSC surgeons, nurses and staff in other photos.
Her husband, Washington, D.C., restaurateur Geoff Tracy, tweeted his thanks as well: "My life love and champion @NorahODonnell lost her appendix today. I was so worried. But team at @MUSChealth and her friends @CBSThisMorning made it a huge success. A spring break to remember."
He also tweeted a photo of a smiling O'Donnell giving a post-surgery thumbs up.
There was no word on whether the couple completed their Charleston excursion.