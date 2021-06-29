Catholic church fires employee, allegation of sexual misconduct involving minor

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has fired an employee over a 2016 allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The allegation was reported to Charleston Police Department on June 18, reports show.

The employee was identified by the Diocese but his position was not noted. The Post and Courier is not naming the accused.

“(The employee) was terminated after officials with the Diocese of Charleston learned of an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor,” Maria Aselage, a spokeswoman for the Diocese of Charleston, wrote.

Aselage did not describe the allegation in further detail. It is unclear when the allegation was reported to police or when the man was terminated.

“The complainant, a security consultant for the Catholic Diocese, reported a fondling incident from the summer of 2016 that occurred at or near Blessed Sacrament and the victim’s home,” according to the incident report.

Charleston police are investigating the allegation. No charges have been filed.