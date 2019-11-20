Cat thrown against wall on camera prompts Charleston County Sheriff's Office inquiry

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a video that surfaced Wednesday of a cat being thrown against a wall at a West Ashley pet grooming business.

The surveillance video was timestamped May 19 and uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 12. Law enforcement shared it with the media, but it has since been set to private on the social media site.

It opens with a woman grooming the cat at Carolina Grooming, 1727 Ashley River Rd.

The woman can be heard telling the cat to stop kicking her. A shirtless man walks over and the woman asks him if he can help her. The cat is restrained with a leash but it continued to struggle.

Further along in the video, the cat scratches the man and slips free from the leash. The man slams the cat against the table and the cat continues to writhe and scratch the man.

At that point, the man grabs the cat and throws it against a wall while cursing.

Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said the incident was not reported at the time and the agency was just made aware of it.

"We just received the video today," Antonio said. "We’re now looking into it."

The Post and Courier was not able to reach anyone affiliated with Carolina Grooming for comment.

A now-deleted post to the business' Facebook page on Wednesday states: "The owner of this cat lost his temper and flung The Cat when it bit him."

The post's author went on to state that the business has been flooded with negative reviews on Yelp and other platforms since the video surfaced.

A search of Yelp revealed 24 negative reviews referencing the video.