COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen wants to spend more of the school’s dollars on scholarships for students who can’t otherwise afford to go to college.

He also wants to make that money available to more people.

“We want to do our part to make our university accessible and affordable to the people of South Carolina,” Caslen said during a recent tour he took of schools across the state.

Statute limits USC’s spending on need-based and academic merit scholarships to 4 percent of institutional dollars, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

"We use almost every penny of that, I'm told," Caslen said. “We want to expand that to 8 percent.”

About $3.2 million, raised from out-of-state tuition dollars, is for need-based aid, Stensland said. The school also gets $3.7 million in state funding for need-based scholarships.

Caslen also wants to raise eligibility requirements to include not only potential students living at poverty level but poverty level plus another 100 percent.

The federally set poverty level for a household of four in 2019 was an annual income of $25,750. Caslen's proposal would make someone in a four-person household eligible for a need-based scholarship as long as the family's income did not exceed $51,500.

Separately, South Carolina's higher education agency hopes to use a state budget surplus as a funding opportunity. The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education is asking for an extra $8 million per year over four years for need-based scholarship grant funding.

State lawmakers have an extra $1.8 billion at their disposal, but they also have a lot of asks from state agencies that exceed the surplus. And a number have said they want to use a portion of that funding to reduce residents' income taxes.

According to a survey of 33 colleges in the state, institutions are $65.7 million short of meeting the applications they receive for need-based scholarships annually, said Bunnie Ward, a spokeswoman for the Higher Education Commission.

"While $8 million a year will not meet this great need for students, it will provide additional relief and represents a 25 percent increase in the FY 2019-20 appropriated amount for need-based grants," Ward said in an email.

Ward said the agency will use the four years to gather data on graduation rates of the students who receive the additional financial aid before coming back to the Legislature to make a larger request. The agency's budget request is scheduled to go before House Ways and Means Jan 22.

Both Ward and Caslen have said they believe they have lawmakers' support for their requests.

“Quite frankly, I think everybody is on board,” Caslen said. “It’s just a matter of when the next session comes up how it's going to be written and how it's going to be passed. Everybody understands the issue and the challenges and we just have to collectively come together to get the legislation.”

These requests also come after legislators set aside $36 million to ease tuition increases at state universities this past session.

With those dollars, USC had its smallest tuition rate hike in about 30 years. Tuition for in-state students went up .6 percent or $76 more than last year, totaling $12,616. Clemson raised in-state tuition by 1 percent, or $150, to $15,120. The College of Charleston’s tuition increased by less than 1 percent, the second smallest in-state undergraduate tuition increase in 20 years for the institution.