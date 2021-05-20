CARTA's summer beach shuttle from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms will be free

MOUNT PLEASANT — A summer weekend shuttle bus from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms beachfront will start running May 29, and thanks to just-announced funding from the two municipalities it will be free to ride.

The shuttle will run hourly on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 6 from a stop at the Towne Centre shopping area in Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms beach access at Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue.

The shuttle will also run on Memorial Day and on Labor Day.

"With this service in place for the season, access to the ocean has never been greater for residents of the region," said Mike Seekings, chairman of CARTA's board.

When the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority originally announced updated plans for the shuttle May 19, the short trip from Towne Centre to the Isle of Palms beach was going to cost riders $4 round-trip.

That's because IOP at that time hadn't committed to contribute funding.

"To date, the City of Isle of Palms has declined to contribute any funding to the Beach Reach shuttle service, which the city requested," CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said.

The transit advocacy group Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit also criticized the lack of financial support from Isle of Palms needed to make the shuttle free for riders.

But the following morning, May 20, Isle of Palms agreed to contribute $8,000 toward the cost of the shuttle — matching an equal contribution from Mount Pleasant — and CARTA said the shuttle would be free.

"We'll definitely match Mount Pleasant's because we want this to be successful," said IOP Administrator Desiree Fragoso. "It's something the city has been advocating and we're happy that people are embracing different modes of transportation."

She said the funding issue had been a miscommunication.

The summer shuttle will cost an estimated $24,000 to run, with CARTA, Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms each paying $8,000.

CARTA did a test-run of the beach shuttle in the fall. It was prompted, in part, by Isle of Palms' plan to eliminate much of the free parking at the beach — a plan that was later quashed by the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Brock said that although there's more free parking at the beach than expected, the Beach Reach shuttle still serves an important need by increasing access to the beach for the area's growing population.

William Hamilton, executive director of Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit, said the connection will allow some area residents to visit the beach for the first time. The shuttle will be coordinated with the existing Route 40 and Route 42 buses.

"Before this summer is over, we'll be taking families with children to the beach on this bus who have never seen the ocean," he said.

Hamilton noted that the bus stop on Isle of Palms has no seating or shade, and said he hopes the city will work on that.

Fragoso said the city will "be looking at what can be done to address that."

The 9th Avenue beach access is two blocks south of the island's beachfront commercial area, where there are shops, restrooms and beach showers.

The hourly shuttle will depart Towne Centre, from a stop on Market Center Boulevard near the Belk Men's store starting at 9:15 a.m. The last return bus from Isle of Palms will leave at 5:35 p.m.

Riders will need to wear masks, shoes, shirt and pants, or beach cover-ups. Coolers will be allowed, but not bulky items such as surfboards or large beach umbrellas.

Route details and bus tracking will be available on the free Transit App, which can be downloaded from Apple's App Store or Google Play.