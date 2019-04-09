Local students can now ride CARTA buses for free under a test program.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority on Tuesday announced the Free Student Fare pilot program for students ages 6 and older.
The program applies to public and private school students riding CARTA's regular local service, including Express routes. Students will not be required to show ID in order to board.
CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings said the program accomplishes several things.
“First, it familiarizes a new generation with transit in the Lowcountry. Second, it reduces barriers to mobility for students who may otherwise have no transportation," he said.
"After-school jobs, the public library and opportunities for recreation are all now within reach at no cost," he added. "Finally, riding the bus is a safer option than putting teens behind the wheel on our congested highways.”
The pilot program is set to run through August and then will be evaluated and possibly extended.