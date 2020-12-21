CARTA is installing solar lighting at 151 bus stops in the Charleston area

Fewer bus riders will have to stand in the dark at unsheltered bus stops now that CARTA is installing solar lighting at 151 locations.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority has been working on a multi-year plan to upgrade bus stop amenities, and adding the lights to unsheltered bus stops is the latest effort. CARTA also has been adding more shelters, and since 2019 has added 40 shelters that also have solar-powered lighting.

The bus stops where lights are being added now have no shelters. The lights are meant to help riders, but also to help bus drivers see if there are any riders waiting.

"If you can’t see someone, or perhaps they are waiting in a shadow, the drivers may not know to stop," said Daniel Brock with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.

The solar lights are mounted atop bus stop signs. Installing 151 of them is a $181,000 project, Brock said, with the federal government paying for 80 percent of the cost.

About half the lights have been installed so far.

Brock said 50 of the remaining ones are awaiting approval from Charleston's Design Review Committee.

The committee reviews projects in the public right of way. Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said city staff are reviewing the plan, and then the issue could move on to the committee.

CARTA has 857 bus stops, most of which have no shelters. Many are in lighted areas already.

“What we are looking at are stops that have no illumination," Brock said. “The more that we can do to upgrade that experience, the more we can build ridership."

He said studies have shown that more people use mass transit if they have shelter and lighting at bus stops.

The bus system laid out a goal in 2019 to have shelters at 20 percent of the bus stops, and the recent addition of solar-lighted shelters at 40 of the stops is part of that goal.

The remaining lighting at unsheltered stops is expected to be installed in early 2021. The latest stop to get lighting is one at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant.