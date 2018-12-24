On the day after getting caught in a storm, a vehicle is bound to look dusty, grimy and splotched. Two days later, it will look even worse.
For years, though, CARTA drivers with rain-dirtied buses had no choice but to wipe down their windshields and wait. Equipped with a manually operated collection of brushes and nozzles, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority maintenance crew had to hustle just to wash 15 buses a night, which amounts to only about one-sixth of the system’s fixed-route fleet.
But CARTA officials say the drawn-out days of sullied buses are over, thanks to a new bus wash. The Westmatic at the top of CARTA’s longstanding wish list, which cost $216,000, was put into service this fall.
“The drivers love it 100 percent, they really do,” said David Bonner, general manager for CARTA’s operating partner, TransDev. “And I’m sure passengers feel the same way.”
When CARTA was created in 1997, it inherited a primitive brushless wash that entailed blitzing the bus with acid and then hosing it down with water. While the addition of brushes helped the system’s vehicles sparkle on a more consistent basis, Bonner said the method was still environmentally dubious because there was no way for crews to recover the rinse water they used.
The new automated bus wash, which is formatted much like the full-service setups that many car owners use, is designed for water reclamation. “We’re reusing anything we can,” Bonner said.
In addition to improving the fleet’s appearance and bolstering the pride of CARTA drivers and passengers, Bonner said the wash also will help extend the lifespan of buses. In low-lying Charleston, it’s common for flood water residue to accumulate beneath a bus, rusting its underside. According to Bonner, every wheelchair ramp that CARTA has had to replace was a casualty of saltwater buildup. Now, he said, crews can easily wash away salt before it creates more lasting damage.
Although it’s not visible from the outside, another recent upgrade has also contributed to the buses’ overall cleanliness. CARTA also bought a new sanitizing system this fall that Bonner credits with eradicating “99 percent of bugs” brought on to buses, including the flu.
“We go in every week and kill everything,” he said, adding, “It helps with the smell of the bus.”