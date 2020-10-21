You are the owner of this article.
top story

CARTA board to vote on IOP shuttle bus, free Election Day service, student fares

  • Updated
CARTA_3.jpg
Two CARTA buses stop at the Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue station Monday April 6, 2020, in North Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

The board of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority may approve continuation of a shuttle bus to service Isle of Palms when it meets Wednesday.

The CARTA Beach Shuttle had been free for riders every weekend from mid-September to Oct. 18. The pilot program was introduced after months of controversy as Isle of Palms, citing the coronavirus pandemic, temporarily shuttered most parking spots along the beach.

CARTA estimated in September that running the service would cost up to $35,000 for the 2021 beach season, and cost riders $2 each way.

iop carta

The pilot CARTA Beach Shuttle will be free of charge to riders and run on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Board members will also discuss furthering the student fare pilot program, which allowed K-12 students to use their student IDs for free passage, and may also approve free service to voting locations on Election Day.

To see the agenda and watch the meeting, go to ridecarta.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

