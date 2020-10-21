CARTA board to vote on IOP shuttle bus, free Election Day service, student fares

The board of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority may approve continuation of a shuttle bus to service Isle of Palms when it meets Wednesday.

The CARTA Beach Shuttle had been free for riders every weekend from mid-September to Oct. 18. The pilot program was introduced after months of controversy as Isle of Palms, citing the coronavirus pandemic, temporarily shuttered most parking spots along the beach.

CARTA estimated in September that running the service would cost up to $35,000 for the 2021 beach season, and cost riders $2 each way.

Board members will also discuss furthering the student fare pilot program, which allowed K-12 students to use their student IDs for free passage, and may also approve free service to voting locations on Election Day.

To see the agenda and watch the meeting, go to ridecarta.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.