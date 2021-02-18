CARTA board approves seasonal shuttle route from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms beach

MOUNT PLEASANT — A seasonal bus service will take riders from the town Department of Motor Vehicles office to the Isle of Palms beach during the weekends this summer after transit officials said they had a successful test run of the route last year.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority's Board unanimously approved the proposal for the route during their meeting on Feb. 17. Tickets will cost $2 each way, the standard bus fare rate. The new service will cost a little more than $26,000 a year to operate.

CARTA's decision to implement the route comes weeks after the state Department of Transportation told Isle of Palms town government to rollback it's controversial plan to eliminate hundreds of parking spaces for nonresidents near the popular beach.

As a potential solution to the parking woes, CARTA operated a pilot program for a shuttle route between mid-September and mid-October last year.

The route ran from the Mount Pleasant parking lot of the Charleston County Service Center at Sweetgrass Basket Parkway and the Isle of Palms connector. Locals know the spot as site of the DMV office.

From there, the bus would make the less than 4-mile trip to Isle of Palms, where it stopped at Ocean Boulevard at 14th Avenue.

The test run for the route ran only on Saturdays and Sundays between mid-September and mid-October during the beach offseason in 2020. CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said there were 60 riders during that period, which was enough for them to see if the seasonal shuttle would be a success.

That route between the DMV and Ocean Boulevard will now become permanent, operating on the weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day, as well as the Fourth of July this summer. It will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Members of the CARTA board were enthusiastic about the decision to implement the seasonal bus line.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he voted for the route to "provide beach access for all citizens." Notably, parking is still available to the public along Ocean Boulevard.

CARTA board Chairman Mike Seekings said that having free public parking is different from providing transportation access to the beach. He believes the seasonal route will bring more people to one of the prime tourist spots in the area.

"The notion that you have to have a car to get to the beach is a limiting factor," Seekings said. "This will take any uncertainty about beach access out of the equation."

Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit, an advocacy group fighting for expanded transportation access, has been campaigning for expanded routes to the beach since 2015.

The executive director of the advocacy group, William Hamilton, said in a statement his supporters are "celebrating a victory in the long struggle for transit equity" after the route was approved.