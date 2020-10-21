CARTA board approves free Election Day rides and K-12 student fare, reviews IOP shuttle

The board of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority voted Wednesday to approve free fare for Election Day on Nov. 3, and permanent free rides for K-12 students.

No members opposed either proposal, both of which have already been tested. The student fare pilot allowed K-12 students to show their student IDs for free rides since 2019, and board members noted it's been popular for transportation to libraries and other activity venues.

Though the month of free shuttle rides from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms ended in November, council members said they want to wait till January to decide whether to formally implement the program in 2021.

The CARTA Beach Shuttle had been free for riders every weekend from mid-September to Oct. 18. The pilot program was introduced after months of controversy as Isle of Palms, citing the coronavirus pandemic, temporarily shuttered most parking spots along the beach.

CARTA estimated in September that running the service would cost up to $35,000 for the 2021 beach season, and cost riders $2 each way.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.