You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CARTA board approves free Election Day rides and K-12 student fare, reviews IOP shuttle

  • Updated
CARTA_3.jpg
Buy Now

Two CARTA buses stop at the Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue station Monday April 6, 2020, in North Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

The board of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority voted Wednesday to approve free fare for Election Day on Nov. 3, and permanent free rides for K-12 students.

No members opposed either proposal, both of which have already been tested. The student fare pilot allowed K-12 students to show their student IDs for free rides since 2019, and board members noted it's been popular for transportation to libraries and other activity venues.

iop carta

The pilot CARTA Beach Shuttle will be free of charge to riders and run on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Though the month of free shuttle rides from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms ended in November, council members said they want to wait till January to decide whether to formally implement the program in 2021.

The CARTA Beach Shuttle had been free for riders every weekend from mid-September to Oct. 18. The pilot program was introduced after months of controversy as Isle of Palms, citing the coronavirus pandemic, temporarily shuttered most parking spots along the beach.

CARTA estimated in September that running the service would cost up to $35,000 for the 2021 beach season, and cost riders $2 each way.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News