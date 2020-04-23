Carolina Park road plan riles residents; Mount Pleasant says it would improve traffic

MOUNT PLEASANT — Some residents of one of the town's largest subdivisions — Carolina Park — are upset over plans to build a road where there is now a walking trail along a small lake.

It's a small road, maybe 300 yards long, in one subdivision but it's also the latest example of the clash over connectivity. Towns and cities generally want to see more road connections to improve and disperse traffic, but residents don't want more traffic and noise near their homes.

“I paid a little over $100,000 for what the builder called a premium lot fee," said resident Edward Kelley. "What I paid for was that my backyard is on a pond and overlooks a walking trail. That’s where the road is planned."

The road in Carolina Park would extend Backshore Drive to Recreation Way at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, making it easier to get to the school from parts of Carolina Park. Some residents opposed to the plan have been quick to point out that Town Council member Brenda Corley, who was elected in 2019, is principal of that school.

However, the connector road was included in the development plans approved by the town back in 2013, according to Jeff Ulma, the town's planning director.

Corley did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

The road connection became an issue when the town approved plans to develop a senior living community called The Retreat in the 19-acre area along Recreation Way and Faison Road.

"Our staff said, 'Hey, wait a minute, it's pretty clear that section of road was set up to be finished,' " Ulma said. "It's one of those issues of finishing-out street connections."

"A couple weeks ago citizens saw the surveyors, asked what's going on and here we are," he added. "It's a lot about expectations."

Kelley expected when he paid for a premium lot that his view wouldn't become a view of traffic. So did neighbor Caila Schwartz.

"This road would directly connect our neighborhood to the school and football stadium," she said. "My neighbors and I are all incredibly distressed."

Schwartz said Oceanside Collegiate would benefit from the road but residents would not. At least not the residents who live near what is now a walking trail.

Brian Keels, chief operating officer of Carolina Park Development, said he shares residents' concerns.

He said the road was on the plans approved in 2013, but "ultimately, we decided it would not be in the best interest of our community, given how the adjacent residential phases developed."

"We were definitely surprised when we learned of the extension requirement as part of The Retreat project," said Keels. "While the original design was intended to provide ourselves flexibility, the extension was certainly not a hardline commitment on Carolina Park’s part, nor was it ever stated as a requirement by the town at that time."

Hoping to resolve the issue — and to not see the road built — Keels said Carolina Park was submitting revised plans Wednesday to Mount Pleasant's Planning Commission. However, the commission does not have to approve those changes, and Town Council doesn't get a vote on the issue.

"They could have amended their plan a long time ago, and we wouldn't be here — if the Planning Commission decided the roads didn't need to connect," said Ulma.

He said the town generally believes road connectivity is important because it helps with traffic flow and the provision of public services.

However, other road-connection plans in the town, such as extending Long Point Road, have been shelved after a public backlash.