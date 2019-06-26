In an April 26, 2019 photo, Catawba Indian Nation Chief Bill Harris talks about how his South Carolina-based tribe is trying to get permission to build a casino in North Carolina but is getting heavy opposition from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, during an interview at the Catawba’s reservation near Rock Hill, S.C. The Catawbas want to build their casino near Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and have the backing of U.S. senators from both Carolinas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)