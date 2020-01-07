COLUMBIA — Lottie and her daughter Charlotte spent most of their Tuesday as they do the rest of the week: Resting peacefully atop a eucalyptus-adorned tree at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, sometimes poking their heads out to snag a succulent piece of the plant before drifting back to sleep.

A world away from where these koalas slumber inside their knockabout, thousands of their brethren are living through a waking nightmare, as bush fires ravage their Australian habitats, leading officials to fear that a third of the population may be gone — part of an estimated billion animals thought to have perished.

John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at the Columbia zoo — one of just 10 in North America with koalas in its care — said the conservation work and care management of the animals may represent one of the species’ best hopes for survival. There are about 50 koalas living in North American zoos.

“The whole situation, it’s overwhelming. It’s a true ecological catastrophe, without a doubt. Where some of these major hot-spot fires are is right in their territory,” Davis said.

Lottie came to Riverbanks in 2002 as part of a sister-state exchange between South Carolina and Queensland. She gave birth to her first joey in 2004 — the start of a prolific bloodline. She went on to mother 11 others including Charlotte, who she gave birth to in 2017. Lottie also counts 14 grandkoalas, six great-grands and even a great-great grandkoala. At 18 years old, she’s near the end of her lifespan.

But the family tree could be growing again.

The koala transfer was a remarkable display of generosity, since the export of koalas is rare. The animals are so much a part of the country’s identity that recipients must abide by 15 pages worth of conditions to meet before the animals may be transported, including cage size, exhibition requirements and food supply.

Although there’s an outdoor enclosure in the knockabout, the space is rarely used, since koalas spend up to 20 hours a day asleep due to the low nutrients of their eucalyptus-only diet.

“They don’t want any trouble. They just stay in their eucalyptus tree and eat,” Davis said.

Columbia’s pair are finicky eaters. They dine on plants flown in twice weekly from Arizona and Florida, and on-staff horticulturalists have established a grove that can be used in emergencies.

Often mistaken for bears, koalas are marsupials — a class of mammals that carry their young in abdominal pouches, putting the furry creatures closer in relation to kangaroos and opossums.

Handlers anticipate adding more koalas, with plans to bring Charlotte a mate later this year.

“Zoos serve a purpose for people to come and see and learn about animals they normally wouldn’t see, and to foster appreciation for all living things,” Davis said. “It gives them an opportunity to connect with nature, when the way we live today is becoming more and more disconnected.”

Davis said the large-scale destruction of koala habitats and their rising death toll has cast a pall over many of the zoo’s caretakers, but they remain optimistic, thanks in part to Lottie’s genetic success story.

“We've devoted our lives to taking care of these animals, because we know how precious they are, but also are well attuned to their wild counterparts,” Davis said. “But you have to keep going. In the conservation field, you can’t give up.”

Davis has seen many images of koalas in the wild that have captivated the world. There are clips of them of them running to motorists for help, their gray coats matted in ash and singed.

They gulp from water bottles offered by passersby and rescuers. They cling to firefighters.

“There is hope, if we can turn it around and people can chime in and do their part in making a difference to help wild places and wild animals,” Davis said. “The unfortunate circumstances is animals like koala have a very unique niche about where they live, and these habitats are being destroyed.”