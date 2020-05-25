You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Card game leads to fatal shooting in Berkeley County

  • Updated
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy)

A card game escalated to a fatal shooting early Monday night off Old Highway 6 in the Cross area of Berkeley County.

Deputies were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. about a fight that led to a shooting, department spokeswoman Carli Drayton said. The victim, whose name hasn't been publicly released, died of their injuries after deputies arrived.

The sheriff's office is investigating. Drayton declined to say whether any arrests have been made.

Early investigations indicated a card game had led to the altercation, Drayton said.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News