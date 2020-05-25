Card game leads to fatal shooting in Berkeley County

A card game escalated to a fatal shooting early Monday night off Old Highway 6 in the Cross area of Berkeley County.
Deputies were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. about a fight that led to a shooting, department spokeswoman Carli Drayton said. The victim, whose name hasn't been publicly released, died of their injuries after deputies arrived.
The sheriff's office is investigating. Drayton declined to say whether any arrests have been made.
Early investigations indicated a card game had led to the altercation, Drayton said.