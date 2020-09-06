'Caravan of love' pushes effort to adopt SC hate crime law

Community leaders and citizens gathered Sunday at the Charleston site where nine Black worshippers were massacred by a white supremacist to sound a renewed call for passage of a state hate crime law to protect against persecution.
More than three dozen people assembled at Emanuel AME Church before making a journey to Orangeburg and the Statehouse in Columbia under the heading “Caravan of Love (Not Hate).”
They vowed to keep pushing until the General Assembly approves legislation that would create harsher penalties for anyone who commits crimes based on race, faith, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
South Carolina is one of three states without a hate crime statute at the state level. Arkansas and Wyoming are the only other states without hate crime laws.
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, said bipartisan support is growing for such a measure, which has been years in the making. He said a hate crime law would show South Carolina has zero tolerance for bias and allow the state to better track and document acts of intolerance.
"We are on a mission and we are not going to stop," Gilliard said. "It can be done, and we are going to make sure it does get done."
An assortment of vintage Corvettes, Slingshot three-wheelers and other eye-catching rides assembled for the trip in the parking lot of Emanuel, just feet from the spot where nine Black worshippers were gunned down in June 2015 during a Bible study. Later, the caravan planned to pass by the site where three civil rights protesters were shot to death in 1968 during the Orangeburg Masssacre. The crowd was expected to swell to 100 or more by the time the procession reached the Statehouse later in the day.
Perry Bradley, director of Building Better Communities, said a hate crime law would serve as a powerful deterrent against persecution.
One bill that advanced in May to the House Judiciary Committee called for an added 15-year sentence and $10,000 fine for anyone convicted of a labeled hate crime.
Key to any planned hate crimes legislation, proponents contend, is statewide data collection and mandatory reporting requirements by law enforcement agencies to the U.S. Department of Justice. Currently, that’s voluntary.
Tyler Gadson, a Columbia high school student and runner, said he often thinks on his runs about Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot to death while jogging this year by armed White residents near Brunswick, Ga. Gadson, who is Black, said a hate crime law would help safeguard against such intolerance.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said such legislation is overdue, and "it's the right thing to do for so many reasons."
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess noted that a law in Nazi Germany once barred people from coming to the aid of Jewish citizens. A hate crime bill would be a repudiation of such thinking, he said.
"It's time for us to flip it over," he said. "Let's create a law that helps everbody."