A car collided into James Island Baptist Church late Sunday, seriously injuring the driver, Charleston County deputies said.
Deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the church, located at 2023 Wappoo Drive on James Island. No one inside the church was injured, deputies said.
The driver, however, is being treated for serious injuries.
The collision is slowing traffic on Maybank Highway, deputies said.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what caused the collision. They have not released a description of what damage the collision caused to the church.
No further details were immediately available.