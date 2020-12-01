Car chase takes police from North Charleston to Johns Island, involving one collision

A car chase that started Tuesday in North Charleston and ended on Johns Island involved one collision and needed multiple law enforcement agencies to catch the person responsible, police said.

After a stolen car was reported to Mount Pleasant police, North Charleston officers located it on Interstate 26 around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Officers attempted to stop the car on I-26, but the driver fled. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies came to assist North Charleston officers as the driver fled first onto Jedburg Road, then back onto the interstate and onto Interstate 526. The driver continued to Savannah Highway and through West Ashley.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Trucklands Road on Johns Island, and the driver ran on foot. The suspect, whom police have not named, was intercepted by a Charleston County K-9, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

During the chase, the car left the scene of one collision. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating that incident.

At one point during the pursuit, a passenger exited from the vehicle. That person was briefly detained but soon released.

The driver will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, along with possessing heroin. Additional charges are pending from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the Highway Patrol and the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Deckard said.