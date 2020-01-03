For more than 10 years homeowners in one of the largest and fastest-growing neighborhoods in Berkeley County have asked for multiple roads to be put in for emergency services and to alleviate traffic.

Soon, Cane Bay Plantation residents will have their choice of three exits and entrances to the bustling community.

An encroachment permit was approved by the S.C. Department of Transportation last month which will allow traffic from Black Tom Road to flow onto Cane Bay Boulevard. Since the creation of the development, the only route in and out of the neighborhood has been on to U.S. Highway 176.

A little more than a decade ago, County Council approved three mega-developments that abut each other near the intersection of U.S. 17A and 176: Cane Bay, Carnes Crossroads and Nexton. Together, the three eventually could have nearly 30,000 homes and more than 75,000 people. Cane Bay Elementary, Middle and High schools all call the development home.

Since then, Berkeley County saw a surge in population when more than 6,000 people moved to the area in 2018, boosting the total population to more than 220,000, according to census figures.

During this growth, there was only way in and out of the development. This has been a major concern for Cane Bay residents. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew brought 18 to 24 inches of standing water outside of the neighborhoods entrance, which caused hundreds of residents to be stranded.

Emergency Services such as a fire department and an EMS station have only just recently been approved for construction. Residents have been worried and concerned that those agencies only have one way in and out in an emergency.

"It'll give Cane Bay residents another way out and will alleviate some of the growing traffic," DOT spokesman James Law said. "It'll also add easier access to emergency services."

Law said the finances for the project are being handled by the developer. Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development did not provide a timeline or estimate cost of the project.

Additionally, Berkeley County approved a third exit and entrance point that is currently being built. Referred to as Spine Road C, the path will extend from the Cane Bay Boulevard roundabout to U.S. 176 at the Nexton Parkway Extension.

"Berkeley County is thrilled to see a vital step taken on this important project," County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. "Providing additional means of ingress/egress in this large and growing community is not only a quality of life issue but most importantly, a public safety matter."