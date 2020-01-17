A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car Friday morning at Cane Bay High School, authorities said. The campus at 1624 State Road, was locked down for a couple of hours.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said there was no danger to other students on the campus, about 25 miles north of Charleston.
The teen has not been publicly identified and no relatives had commented on his death on Friday.
"A sixteen year old student was found deceased in a car at Cane Bay High School in Berkeley County," Berkeley County Coroner George M. Oliver said in an email Friday afternoon. "The car was parked in the student parking lot. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death."
He said the sheriff's office and coroner's office would continue the investigation.
It was unclear what the medical emergency was.
The student underwent a medical emergency about 10 a.m. Friday, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said. School officials lifted the lockdown within a couple hours and students were returning to class as scheduled.
"Our hearts are with his family and many friends during this difficult time," Principal Tim McDowell said in a statement. Grief counselors will be available for students.
