Shaundra Rourk had just made her final payment on her credit card and was reveling in the feeling of being debt-free for the first time in a while. With Christmas just a few months away, she was looking forward to doing a little early holiday shopping.
Then her daughter, Marley, called.
Shaundra Rourk could hear the excitement in her daughter’s voice. Marley Rourk, a freshman at Cane Bay High School and a member of the Cobras’ cheer squad, was spending the week in Charlotte at the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s regional camp.
Marley and Cane Bay cheer teammate Olivia Rabineau had tried out for the association’s All-American team during the camp and — to their shock — both made it.
The reward for making the UCA All-American team would be a trip to England to take part in London’s New Year Day’s Parade.
The price tag, however, was hefty. The week-long trip to England would run about $4,000 per person.
“I was so happy and so proud of Marley for making the team, but I was also like, 'Danggit, I just paid off the credit cards. How are we going to afford this?'” Shaundra Rourk said.
Because Marley was a freshman, she’d couldn’t make the trip unless a parent tagged along, and that meant ringing up a few more charges on the family credit card.
“I told my husband it was for a good cause,” Shaundra said with a laugh.
Eventually, through some sponsorships and fundraising efforts, most of the trip for the Rourk family was paid for without going heavily into debt.
Unlike Marley, Olivia Rabineau is a junior at Cane Bay and wasn’t required to have a parent accompany her to make the trip. April Rabineau, Olivia’s mother, wasn’t sure she was to be able to go until her parents gave her an early birthday present.
“My parents stepped up and paid for the trip,” April Rabineau said. “It was the best birthday present — ever.”
Marley and Olivia competed against hundreds of other competitors at the camp and never expected to try out for the All-American team, let alone make the squad.
“You go to camp to learn some new cheers and some new routines,” Olivia said. “Trying out and making the All-American team never entered my mind. They taught us this new routine, but I never thought I’d actually have to do it in front of judges or the rest of the camp.”
The trip abroad will not only be the first time Marley Rourk and Olivia Rabineau have been out of the country, but it’ll also be the first time the pair have ever been on a plane.
“I’m a little nervous about it, but so excited," April said. "I know it’s going to be a super long flight.”
The foursome will leave Charleston the day after Christmas for the eight-hour flight over the pond. The London parade is one of the biggest New Year’s Day celebrations in Europe, with hundreds of thousands of spectators lining the street in the English capital.
Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and Piccadilly Square will be some of the tourist sites that Marley and Olivia are hoping to see during the trip.
“I’m hoping to get a chance to see Abbey Road,” Marley said.
The parade will feature thousands of performers, including more than 700 cheer members and two from the Lowcountry.