Eight people have applied for a vacant seat on the Charleston County School Board, including some familiar names.
The Charleston County legislative delegation will meet Monday to hear from the candidates and possibly choose one, who ultimately would have to be approved by the governor before becoming the board's ninth member.
The following people have applied for the West Ashley seat, which has been empty since former school board member Michael Miller stepped down at the end of 2018 to become the Charleston County register of deeds:
- Cynthia V. Anderson
- Francis Marion Beylotte III
- Herbert Stent Fielding
- Christopher Berkeley Fraser
- Charles A. Glover
- Eric A. Jackson
- Allison Stover Leard
- Paul H. Padron
Three of the candidates previously ran for the school board in November, losing to the incumbent, the Rev. Eric Mack, who continues to hold one of the two seats representing West Ashley and the Sea Islands. Padron, a retired Charleston County principal, came in second place with 21,120 votes. Beylotte came in third with 20,492 votes, and Fielding received 19,330 votes.
Some of the other candidates are no strangers to school district politics.
Fraser, a commercial real estate broker, previously served on the county school board from 2009 to 2014, including a stint as chairman of the board. He is also a member of the Charleston Coalition for Kids, a group that outspent all of the candidates in last year's school board election to advertise for three incumbents and newcomer Joyce Green.
Anderson is vice chairwoman of the District 10 Constituent School Board, a lower elected body governing West Ashley schools. Glover, a member of the District 23 Constituent School Board representing the outer Sea Islands, circulated a petition in 2017 calling for Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait to resign following a controversial shuffling of principals and an ill-fated rollout of a teacher evaluation plan.
Jackson is the chairman of Burke High's School Improvement Council, which seeks to improve educational opportunities at the downtown school.
The legislative delegation will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the North Charleston City Council chambers on the third floor at 2500 City Hall Lane. All candidates will be given three minutes each to explain their interests and qualifications.
The appointee will serve the remainder of Miller's term on the board, which runs through 2020.