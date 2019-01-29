For years, plans, proposals and promises to revitalize a blighted corridor in North Charleston’s south end have not materialized, leaving the site void of a grocery store or any substantial economic development.
Spotted with a few fast-food restaurants, pawnshops and car lots, the city's south end offers limited work and shopping options. Its lack of grocery stores has remained an important issue for residents.
For groceries, Tonie Cattles' 68-year-old father walks from his Rivers Avenue neighborhood across the train tracks to one of the community's only nearby options, the Save-A-Lot.
“It makes me feel sad ... nobody is trying to help anyone in the neighborhood," she said.
Local officials are investing in another effort to transform the area around Rivers and McMillan avenues from an area with many empty lots into a profitable hub. Some are confident that it's a step in the right direction. Others say it's a waste of taxpayer dollars and aren't getting their hopes up for yet another plan.
The city of North Charleston, Charleston County and the Coastal Conservation League are spending a combined $125,000 on a study of the corridor by the Urban Land Institute. The city and county will pay $50,000 each while the league will contribute $25,000.
ULI, a nonprofit research and education organization, is tasked with examining the feasibility of development for the area. This will include how to implement development in the corridor while mitigating harmful effects, such as gentrification, that often come with new development, local officials said. Professionals will visit the area in March and will host workshops and talk with concerned residents and property owners.
Some private property and 50 acres of city- and county-owned property exist in the Naval Hospital area.
Amy Barrett, executive director for ULI South Carolina, said six to eight outside experts will give the site a fresh perspective. During a week-long visit, they'll talk with property owners, residents and community leaders and help get everyone on the same page.
“This is an opportunity to get some alignment with the city's goals and county's goals," Barrett said. “I think it’s a really great step in the right direction in terms of collaboration."
North Charleston agreed that the site needs some new eyes.
“We’ve had a very challenging time trying to attract appropriate development to the area. We thought it was a good time to take a step back and bring in experts from across the country ... and try to get some expertise from people who don’t have political, emotional and financial ties to the Naval Hospital,” said city Project Manager Adam MacConnell.
Not optimistic
Not everyone is excited about funding another plan.
County Councilman Henry Darby, whose district includes the corridor, is concerned that outside experts may suggest development that could lead to displacing the area's low-income poor residents. While he voted to spend money on the initiative, he said a plan that suggests development without considering what's best for the area's poor residents is a waste of taxpayers' money.
“In the plan's final analysis, if it's not designed to deal with the problems of the poor, I will do the best I can to be in opposition," he said. "I think enough has been done for the affluent."
City resident Charles Murrell agreed. He knows that the corridor will eventually see development. But local residents should be involved in the planning process.
"I know something is going to be done. But whether it's to the benefit to the community, that's another thing," Murrell said.
Over the past few years, city and county efforts to revitalize the site have fallen through.
In 2017, Piggly Wiggly pulled out on its plans to locate in Shipwatch Square. Mayor Summey previously said if a grocery store wouldn't come to the area, he'd create one or a food cooperative. The lot remains vacant except for a restaurant wholesaler.
In August, county efforts to redevelop the former Charleston Naval Hospital as a hub for social services fell through and cost the county millions of dollars. The county could build another social services building, but it would take years.
In his 2019 State of the City address, Mayor Keith Summey listed the corridor as a top priority.
"We’re willing to go to any length to shed the food desert designation," he said.
Other plans for the corridor are collecting dust.
In 2011, the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments created the Partnership for Prosperity Neck Area Master Plan, which laid out the feasibility for 500 residential dwelling units and 700,000 square feet of non-residential uses at the Rivers and McMillan corridor.
Townhomes, apartments, mixed-use units, retail stores, parks, a drug store and grocery shop were envisioned at the site that would also benefit from the COG's bus rapid transit route. But the prosperity plan has yet to take shape in North Charleston's south end.
COG officials said while they encourage developers to leverage the sites, interest in redeveloping the areas are generally market-driven and dependent on each property owner.
"Engaging ULI in to help bring redevelopment concepts for the McMillan/Rivers Avenue properties down to greater detail is timely," said Daniel Brock, BCDCOG spokesman.
Not just another plan
North Charleston officials added ULI will not only form a plan but also show funding mechanisms to implement it. On the nonprofit's website, it points to examples in Arlington County, Va., where officials transformed a busy Columbia Pike corridor. There, officials used form-based codes to implement new affordable housing while preserving existing affordable housing and established urban parks.
In Buffalo, N.Y., the institute helped with reuse options of a closed hospital. Ultimately, local parties sold the site and cleared land for new housing.
“A ULI study usually comes with individuals ... who aren’t just writing conceptual things," said North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson. "They’ve redeveloped neighborhoods. These are individuals with a track record of doing things."
Carol LeTourneau, who's worked at the Rivers Avenue Exxon for over 20 years, noted the high population of elderly residents who don't have regular access to transportation. Many of them walk to her gas station for bread, butter and milk. She added that the area needs a drug store, too.
“They have to choose to come in here and buy a $3 sandwich versus catching a ride eight to 10 miles away to a pharmacy and get their medicine," LeTourneau said. "It's sad. It's really sad."
The store manager said she had not heard about plans to fund a ULI study that could lead to change for the area. But she's heard several promises before.
“Promises are made," she said, "and nothing happens."