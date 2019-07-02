Standing at the intersection of Attaway Street and Sumner Avenue in the Charleston Farms neighborhood, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, members of local clergy and the National Action Network called on the community to step up to gun violence.
The nearly two dozen people gathered at the intersection where 21-year-old Ronald Simmons was shot Sunday night. He later died of his injuries at Medical University Hospital.
Roughly seven hours after Ronald Simmons was shot, 34-year-old Lamont Simmons was shot outside the Dreams Restaurant & Sports Cafe on Dorchester Road early Monday, police said.
The two men, as well as the incidents, are not related, according to police.
"You know we're tired of it, we've been tired of it," Burgess said. "We're not going to sit back and say this is another day, another walk in the park."
Burgess showed surveillance camera photos of another shooting over the weekend at an Exxon on Ashley Phosphate Road in which a young child observed two men exchange gunfire during a child custody drop-off.
"In every frame you see a child, there is no excuse for that," Burgess said. "Nobody can tell me that this child should be victimized in this way, it should never happen. This is not the wild, wild West. This is a community and this is what's going on in our neighborhoods."
Charles Tyler, president of the NAN's Tri-County Chapter, said members of his organization will team up with the Police Department through a new initiative called Occupy The Corners, a community effort used in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Detroit. Later this month, the NAN chapter and the Police Department will hold a one-day training.
"We have so much killing in our community and we have to decrease these killings and get out and speak to the young people," Tyler said. "We're not out here to lock anybody up. We're out here to educate young people on what they are doing, how they are getting these illegal guns in their hands and what they are doing to their future."
Similar to a citizen patrol approach, clergy and police will stand on troublesome corners to talk to young people about gun violence. Krisalyn Komakech, co-founder of the Unity Prayer Alliance, also advocated for the community to come together.
Jillian Hollingsworth, a North Charleston resident, said action needs to be taken at the state level.
Three people died from separate shootings Sunday and early Monday in the Charleston area. Charleston police are investigating the death of 30-year-old James Terry of North Charleston, who died at Medical University Hospital after being shot at Orleans Gardens Apartments in West Ashley.
The fatal shootings mark the 13th and 14th homicides in North Charleston and the fifth in the city of Charleston so far this year. There have now been 33 homicides in the tri-county area in 2019, according to a Post and Courier database.