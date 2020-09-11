Calhoun monument's base may hide a time capsule. Charleston wants to find and preserve it

Charleston leaders think there's a time capsule in the enormous base of the former John C. Calhoun monument, and they want an expert standing by to safely preserve it when crews remove the last bit of the statue from Marion Square.

On Sept. 6-7, the city put out requests for construction companies to put a price tag on the work. The bid requires crews to have a conservation specialist on hand during demolition work.

City officials don't know exactly where the capsule is because there aren't any construction documents of the monument — but they have a good idea where it might be.

"According to historical documents, it is believed to be in the northwest corner of the lower base of the monument," City Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said. "After location and removal of the time capsule, we're asking someone to stabilize it and transfer it into the custody of the city. All the packing should be done according to archaeological and storage packaging."

Construction companies are asked to pitch two plans: take the base apart piece by piece, so it can be safely stored in a city facility within 4 miles; or demolish it entirely. Proposals are due Sept. 17.

The possibility of a time capsule within the monument keeps with the theme of the statue's removal this summer: problematic and time consuming.

On the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME shooting in mid-June, Mayor John Tecklenburg and nearly all of City Council announced the statue's removal.

For weeks leading up to the announcement, protests and a riot flared in the city. Protesters called for police reform and accountability as yet another Black man died at hands of White police officers, this time in Minnesota.

Calhoun, a congressman and vice president who died years before Southern states launched the Confederacy, is remembered as a fierce defender of slavery and, to some, a representation of the city's dark past as a hub of the slave trade.

The port city of Charleston was a main thoroughfare for the slave trade. The city profited through the punishment of enslaved Black men and women for plantation owners and, later, off the legacy of slavery as a beacon of tourism.

It took a crew 17 hours to remove a 12-foot figurine of Calhoun on June 23. The statue was affixed with epoxy and a metal pole to the base.

The statue is being stored by the city at an unknown location. Officials initially planned to have it displayed at a museum, but so far there have been no takers. At least one City Council member who initially supported the statue's removal now regrets that vote because Calhoun's likeness is not being displayed. Councilman Harry Griffin said on social media he was "ashamed" that he supported its removal, because he felt he was misled.

Just over a month after the statue was removed, a crew pulled down a massive granite column that perched Calhoun's likeness 124 feet above the city. The column's removal was delayed a day because of lightning strikes in the distance.

After city leaders review bids to remove the base and award a contract, a date will be set for the base's removal.