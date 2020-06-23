Calhoun Monument to be removed from Charleston's Marion Square after unanimous council vote

Charleston City Council has voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun statue towering 115 feet above Marion Square, with council members saying the former vice president's racist defense of slavery does not fit with the city's modern day image.
Councilman Robert Mitchell, who grew up in Charleston and reflected on the city during the Civil Rights movement, called for the vote Tuesday night. It came a week after the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church massacre where Mayor John Tecklenburg stood at the base of the statue with 10 City Council members and announced the statue would be relocated.
"I know how the city of Charleston was all that time in the 50's. When we talk about heritage and peace coming together, it wasn't like that, it didn't happen," Mitchell said. "Now is the time, now we need some healing process."
Tecklenburg said the purpose and intent behind the monument's removal isn't to erase history, "but to write a new chapter in history."
"Unlike cities I've seen where statues have been pulled down and destroyed, this motion will preserve and protect the statue and put it in a place, in an appropriate place where its history can be told not from a high tower, towering over our city but where it can be contextualized," Tecklenburg said.
Councilman Harry Griffin, who two years ago voted against the city formally apologizing for being a major thoroughfare for the slave trade, said it was after the vote and a discussion with a lifelong friend that he began to think about his privilege as a young white man in Charleston.
"The suppressed anger or hurt, I see that now two years later," Griffin said. "I can see how a statue, while it is a piece of rock, can be a symbol for all that is wrong in our city."
Councilman Karl Brady, who said he studied history in college, said he never learned history from a statute and that they are often erected to attempt to "rewrite and re-frame the history of an era." To him, both of the Calhoun statutes fit that description.
Other council members wanted to make it clear that the vote to remove the statue was not to praise the rioting on May 30 or the vandalism to the statue last week, but to those who have peacefully protested in the city.
The city's attorneys' claim that because the statue belongs to the city and rests on ground owned by a private entity it is not protected under the 2000 Heritage Act and can be removed. The council's decision has not been challenged in court, and the property owner, The Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards, said through a statement from their attorney that they had no ground to challenge it.
City officials have not publicly announced when the statue will be removed and it is unclear where the statue will be moved to.
City staff are talking to different museums and academic institutions to find a new home for the statute. In the meantime, it will be stored at an undisclosed location.
Gov. Henry McMaster said the Heritage Act was "designed" to answer the question of removing monuments and a "good model" for municipalities to use.
"The advantages it provides is a forum for conflicting, opposing views to be voiced, the facts to be discussed and to be vetted, and it is a deliberate process that is not influenced by passion and time," McMaster said.
"That’s why I believe the Heritage Act is a good state law and a municipality would be wise to follow such a procedure," he added. "In some cases, it’s not up to the municipality. It’s a matter of state law. Things of this nature and this importance, the Heritage Act would be the best way to answer those questions."
Asked whether he agreed with the mayor saying the law doesn't apply to the Calhoun statue, McMaster said: "That’s a legal question. It depends on how you read the Heritage Act and there are people who read it in different ways."
The Preservation Society of Charleston on Tuesday sent out an email advocacy alert to those who sign up with them.
"We support the removal and relocation of what to many is a symbol of oppression and racism," the email read. "Given the Calhoun Monument's controversial past, and present role in this pivotal moment in local and national history, we urge the City to carefully determine an appropriate site for interpretation of this monument that is significant in its representation of our city's challenging history."
Charleston City Clerks received phone calls from over 300 people about the statue before Tuesday night's meeting: 291 people said they wanted the statue to be removed, 50 said they did not want the statue removed, four asked that the statue be relocated and one person offered to buy it.
Over 40 people signed up to speak during the meeting, few advocating the statue remain in its place.
A petition is circulating online to keep the John C. Calhoun statue where it is with about 2,130 people's names on it. Another petition circulating online has 18,390 signatures calling for the monument to be taken down and Calhoun Street be renamed.
After the statue was vandalized last week, City staff cleaned the monument of spray paint, eggs and posters from the granite base.
At Marion Square, people began gathering at about 5:30 p.m.
Reporters Seanna Adcox, Rickey Dennis, Thomas Novelly, Glenn Smith contributed to this story. Check back for updates.