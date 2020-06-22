Calhoun Monument defenders, counterprotesters face off in Marion Square

The protesters in Marion Square were divided — physically and philosophically.

The city of Charleston created a funnel of chain-link fences and yellow police barricades with none of the paths leading more than 50 yards to the Calhoun Monument. They were there to separate two groups from interacting in hopes of deescalating tensions Monday night.

A group of about 100 that supports keeping the memorial had planned to protest until 8 p.m., but their speaker had wrapped up by 6:30. At least as many counterprotesters had shown up. They chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “George Floyd” and "Take it down" at the group defending the statue.

During the speech, there were confrontations between the groups, with people pushing on the fences and each side trading insults. Police stepped in and asked people to move away from each other.

One BLM protester crossed the fence line into the Calhoun supporters' section and held a sign. He was pushed by one man and then another threw some water on the young protester. Police escorted the BLM protester out of the section.

Around 7 p.m., Charleston police officers in riot gear told BLM protesters and Calhoun defenders to leave Marion Square. The BLM protesters marched down King Street and disrupted some traffic before circling back toward the park. They chanted "No justice, no peace."

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced last week, on the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church shooting, that the monument would be taken down. On Tuesday, City Council is expected to vote unanimously to remove the statue. A date and time for its removal has not been made public.

The status of the Heritage Act giving the Statehouse control over moving or altering monuments, streets and other landmarks in the state is also being explored. A Republican state lawmaker from Greenville County last week requested a legal opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson on the constitutionality of the act.

Wilson spokesman Robert Kittle said Friday the opinion will also delve into whether the act inclusively covers the Calhoun monument., which Tecklenburg’s legal staff contends it doesn’t because it is not a war monument.

Kittle said the opinion could be released ahead of the council meeting Tuesday night.