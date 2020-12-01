Cainhoy Peninsula development could threaten preservation of historical sites

CAINHOY — The history of the Cainhoy Peninsula is as old, as deep and as rich as that of Charleston itself — maybe even older.

Archaeologists believe Cainhoy’s history began more than 8,000 years ago — long before the first European settlers set foot on the North American continent, when Native Americans roamed the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers hunting small game and searching the wetlands for oysters.

For a region that prides itself on preserving its past, the history of the Cainhoy Peninsula is in jeopardy of disappearing in the coming decades under the onslaught of development, which could see as many as 30,000 new residents descend upon this once pristine landscape.

Over the next 20 years, Cainhoy Plantation, which straddles Clements Ferry Road, is expected to add 9,000 new homes and turn the area into a city-sized community. When the last moving boxes are unloaded, it could eclipse Daniel Island in scale and population.

While Cainhoy Plantation is still in its infancy, development along Clements Ferry Road has begun in earnest. Wando Village, with 117 lots, and Oak Bluff, with 60 lots, are in the final design stage, and construction is scheduled to begin in the coming months. Berkeley County will widen a 5-mile stretch of Clements Ferry Road from two lanes to four — from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41 — beginning in January to accommodate the overwhelming flood of traffic since Interstate 526 opened in 1992.

There is a growing fear that the history of the area will be forever lost under the foundations of homes, apartment complexes, grocery stores and parking lots. It will be up to current and future developers on the Cainhoy Peninsula to make preserving the history of the region a priority.

“If not properly done, the development on the Cainhoy Peninsula could go down as the great rape of one of the Lowcountry’s last remaining pristine and historic landscapes,” said local historian Suzanna Smith Miles, who has written extensively about the history of the Lowcountry and the East Cooper region.

Cainhoy’s beginnings

Two hundred years before the birth of Christ, Native American settlements, some with as many as a hundred inhabitants, dotted the Cainhoy Peninsula. Archeologists have discovered Native American pottery dating back more than a thousand years and called the pottery the "Wando Series."

When Charles Town residents finally ventured east of the Cooper River, one of the first areas to be settled was on the Cainhoy Peninsula. The first land grants on the peninsula were awarded in the 1680s, just a decade after the founding of Charles Town. The tiny village of Cainhoy, which was located in a bend on the Wando River, was established around 1735 and served as a port that connected the inland farms on the Cainhoy Peninsula with the vast plantations in Charleston.

Historians believe that Cainhoy was the site of America’s first creamware pottery factory and the colony’s earliest brickyards.

During the Revolutionary War, patriot Francis Marion matched wits and exchanged musket fire with British Gen. Charles Cornwallis as the rivals moved troops and supplies up and down the peninsula. American Gen. William Moultrie used a shelter in Cainhoy as a makeshift hospital for wounded soldiers.

The Jack Primus community, one of the first African American settlements in the Lowcountry, found a home in Cainhoy after the Civil War.

“There is so much history in and around Cainhoy and it's significant to the entire area,” said Eric Poplin, a senior archaeologist for Brockington & Associates, a cultural management resource firm.

Jack Primus, Venning Cemetery

About a mile north of Clements Ferry Road, deep in a dense, pine forest, sits the soul of the Jack Primus community. A canopy of sprawling oak trees serves as sentinels for the slave cemetery near what used to be Venning Plantation.

The area around the cemetery was the birthplace of the Jack Primus community, one of the few remaining African American settlements in Charleston.

But who was Jack Primus?

Many assume that Primus was a freed slave who acquired the land on the Cainhoy Peninsula after being freed following the Civil War.

That assumption would not be correct.

John Primus, which is also spelled Primots in one land survey, was actually a free Black man, who bought 100 acres on the Cainhoy Peninsula in 1712 — 40 years after the founding of Charles Town and more than 150 years before President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1862. Primus was a free man of color, according to various deeds and land grants kept by the S.C. Department of Archives and History.

His descendants eventually moved to the Pocotaligo area in Jasper County and Beaufort, where many still live today.

The Jack Primus community is a place longtime resident Fred Lincoln has worked tirelessly to preserve. Lincoln has seen the slow creep of development take over his community like kudzu, enveloping everything in its path. He has grown a grassroots strategy to convince residents, community leaders and politicians that the Venning Cemetery and the plantation grounds are worth saving for future generations.

“Once they see it, they want to be a part of keeping it around,” Lincoln said. “What you don’t protect today, you won’t be able to protect tomorrow.”

Lincoln wants 500 acres around the Jack Primus community to be preserved. Right now, about 150 acres have been deeded to the community, he said. Lincoln worked with DI Development Co., the developer of Point Hope and portions of Cainhoy Peninsula, to make sure that the graveyard was protected. The Point Hope development, part of Cainhoy Plantation, is just underway with dozens of homes already under construction.

Lincoln has seen firsthand the kind of effect the land can have on the uninitiated. A group of law students from Boston came to visit the cemetery a few years ago. As they were making their way up the cemetery’s gates, they broke down in tears, Lincoln said. The group of students had no connection to the Cainhoy Peninsula or the Venning Cemetery.

“The cemetery can have that effect on people,” Lincoln said. “I’ve seen it before and that’s why it’s so important to keep the history alive.”

In 2014, an archaeological survey of the Venning Cemetery, using ground penetrating radar, revealed a burial site filled with hundreds of unmarked graves.

Poplin led the survey and documented the Venning Cemetery as a site on the South Carolina Statewide Survey of Historic Properties. The State Historic Preservation Office and the Army Corps of Engineers' Charleston District decided additional research was needed to determine if the cemetery is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Should the Venning Cemetery be determined eligible for the register, it will receive more intense scrutiny during state and federal permitting processes associated with any development activities nearby, Poplin said.

The site occupies about an acre, but Lincoln is convinced there are more graves beyond its current fenced-in borders.

Lincoln plans to be buried in the Venning Cemetery graveyard.

“We are very much linked to the Jack Primus community,” said DI Development Co. President Matt Sloan. “We strive to be the best possible neighbors.”

There are plans to open up a quasi-visitor’s center in Cainhoy Plantation so residents can view artifacts and learn the history of the peninsula.

But there are some longtime residents who are skeptical that day will ever come.

"I'll believe it when I see it," said MaeRe Skinner, whose family has lived in the Cainhoy area for five generations.

‘The Ripple Effect’

Just in sheer size alone, the Cainhoy Peninsula is a huge swath of land — twice as big as the Charleston Peninsula. Up until the late 20th century, before the construction of I-526, the topography of the area had remained unsullied by the growth other areas had experienced.

“The artifacts buried in the ground need to be excavated appropriately by full and expansive archaeological studies — not merely random test-pits, but serious archaeological digs at numerous locations,” Miles said.

Poplin has performed at least eight major excavations with at least four directed at prehistoric Native American sites on the peninsula. The other projects were done at Colonial or antebellum plantation settlements. In all, Poplin figures he’s surveyed about 20,000 acres in Cainhoy since the early 1990s.

The preservation efforts being made on behalf of the Cainhoy Peninsula will echo in other communities for years to come. If preservation efforts fail in Cainhoy, it could affect future attempts in areas such as the Phillips community in Mount Pleasant and the Cooper River Historic District, which encompasses about 100,000 acres and stretches from Cainhoy north to Moncks Corner. There’s also concern for the Francis Marion National Forest and how development will impact threatened or endangered species.

“It’s so important to get this right,” said Katherine Pemberton, who has worked as a preservationist in the Lowcountry for more than two decades. "The ripple effects from the development on the Cainhoy Peninsula is going to impact so many other communities in the area.”

The residents who live on the Cainhoy Peninsula and in the Jack Primus area in particular are not just fighting to preserve the land, and their history, but their legacy, too.