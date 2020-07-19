You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Bystander killed in Waffle House shooting ID'd as 23-year-old Summerville woman

  • Updated
employee.jpg
Buy Now

A Waffle House employee walks through an area taped off following an early morning shooting at the restaurant on Saul White Boulevard in North Charleston on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A 23-year-old Summerville woman was identified Sunday as the bystander killed in a shooting outside of a North Charleston restaurant over the weekend.

Briawna Nabors died outside a Waffle House just before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Two other people were shot in the incident, which police said started as an argument but escalated.

One of the two people involved in the fight pulled out a handgun and fired it multiple times, hitting people nearby, according to authorities.

The case remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department. The suspect has not been identified.

Police were called around 12:40 a.m. to the eatery at 4755 Saul White Blvd., off West Montague Avenue. The suspect was in custody at the hospital, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Saturday.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Follow Adam Benson on Twitter @AdamNewshound12.

Tags

Benson joined The Post and Courier's Columbia bureau in November 2019. A native of Boston, he spent five years at the Greenwood Index-Journal and has won multiple South Carolina Press Association awards for his reporting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News