Bystander killed in Waffle House shooting ID'd as 23-year-old Summerville woman

A 23-year-old Summerville woman was identified Sunday as the bystander killed in a shooting outside of a North Charleston restaurant over the weekend.

Briawna Nabors died outside a Waffle House just before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Two other people were shot in the incident, which police said started as an argument but escalated.

One of the two people involved in the fight pulled out a handgun and fired it multiple times, hitting people nearby, according to authorities.

The case remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department. The suspect has not been identified.

Police were called around 12:40 a.m. to the eatery at 4755 Saul White Blvd., off West Montague Avenue. The suspect was in custody at the hospital, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Saturday.