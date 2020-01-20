Yoko Lord has been sewing, stitching and altering uniforms at her family's small storefront outside the Charleston Air Force Base gate for nearly 50 years.

Her business, Needle and Thread Alterations and Tailoring, has a rack of clothes filled with dress blues, BDUs and well-trimmed suits all ready for pickup. Many of the garments are rush jobs. They're for young men and women who need to look their best for a promotion ceremony or formal affair and waited until the last minute.

Lord estimates that 65 percent of the customers come from the base less than 100 feet from her front door. They are her most loyal and reliable clients. She's not alone.

Across eight major military installations in South Carolina, there are roughly 63,000 Department of Defense personnel and nearly 500,000 veterans. This has created a whole economy just beyond the fence line that wouldn't exist otherwise.

Car dealerships, tailors, supplement stores, vape shops, bars, federal credit unions and cheap eats all advertise to and rely on these young men and women in uniform who are armed with consistent paychecks and practically no living expenses. Eye doctors take military insurance, store hours accommodate base training times and American flags and signs supporting the military are scattered in storefronts.

But federal and state-level decisions have the ability to change the livelihood of these mom and pop businesses at the stroke of a pen.

Every fiscal year comes the potential threat of what Congress calls a "Base Realignment and Closure," a money-saving measure to relocate or abolish military assets. They've hit the Palmetto State before, and it's never clear when one could possibly strike again, which puts the ultimate success and fate of these businesses in the hands of the federal government.

"The potential for closure is always on our mind," said Bill Bethea, chairman of the S.C. Military Base Task Force. "The impact on the local economy is significant, and there would be a large ripple effect to those businesses."

Uncertain futures

Charleston is no stranger to base closures. In 1993, the Charleston Naval Base closed, a devastating blow to the surrounding cities of Charleston, Hanahan and North Charleston. Private contractors filled in the space over the past decade after the closures.

"It was huge," Bethea said. "There was a very painful period, and the future was not so rosy."

Many of South Carolina's bases provide unique and rare missions which make them key Pentagon assets. Fort Jackson in Columbia is the Army's largest basic training center. Shaw AFB in Sumter is the Air Force's only Southeast base flying air combat patrols over the U.S., and Parris Island near Beaufort is the one Marine recruit training base on the East Coast. They're still subject to government budget cuts.

In 2003, Gov. Mark Sanford created the S.C. Military Base Task Force and the Governor's Military Base Advisory Committee to help coordinate state strategy related to future base closures.

Two years later, the Pentagon said Fort Jackson, McEntire Air National Guard Station and Shaw could all experience significant reductions because of another round of cuts. In the end, Charleston lost roughly 1,100 jobs, including 985 civilian positions, under the massive Pentagon restructuring. South Carolina gained 709 defense jobs from other base closings that year.

These cuts are still looming. A 2018 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures recognizes that bases help "sustain local communities by creating employment opportunities across a wide range of sectors, both directly and indirectly." But these economies are at the mercy of the federal government.

"The economic benefits created by military installations are susceptible to change at both the federal and state levels," the report states. "Events such as the drawdown of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, federal budget cuts, and potential future rounds of Base Realignment and Closure have left government officials uncertain of the future role and sustainability of military installations."

With the fate of some local economies in the balance, area chamber of commerce groups have made supporting these bases a top priority. Columbia, Charleston, Sumter and Beaufort all have members on the S.C. Military Base Task Force.

Customers in uniform

Tabitha Goyette, a clerk with Planet Vape, said she sees a lot of familiar faces coming into the store just down the street from the Charleston air base that's part of the sprawling multi-missioned Joint Base Charleston. They offer a 10 percent discount on products for service members.

Likewise, Vincent Krause offers military discounts at his storefront that sits just outside the gates, Apex Nutrition. As an Army veteran, he knows how important it is to offer reliable products to them.

Col. Terrence Adams, the 628th Air Base Wing commander in Charleston, has made it part of his mission to have more community outreach. He wants there to be a strong relationship with the base's neighbors.

“We are extremely grateful for the love and support our community has shown to our military members and their families," Adams said. "Without the support of our Lowcountry neighbors, we could not accomplish our global mobility mission."

Roughly 181,000 South Carolina jobs are created directly or indirectly because of the military, according to an economic study from the S.C. Military Base Task Force.

Lord, the tailor, hopes another base closure doesn't mean the end of her alteration shop.

"Sometimes the men and women are here for three years and then they disappear," Lord said. "Sometimes they come back and I remember them. All I know, is that I don't want the base to close."