A burglary suspect has died after being shot by a Colleton County sheriff's deputy Friday.

The suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to Colleton Medical Center, authorities stated. The deputy was not injured.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office later confirmed the suspect died. 

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. 

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed the suspect was armed with a large knife and the deputy shot in self-defense.

Further information was not available Friday. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.