Years ago when he was alive, Robert Burbage often walked the streets of his neighborhood delivering groceries to residents. For some, he would even put them away in their cabinets since he had a cigar box full of spare house keys at the grocery store he opened back in 1948.
It was a different time.
Most knew the late Robert Burbage as the former owner of Burbage’s Self Service Grocery, one of only a few corner groceries left in Charleston and the only one of its kind south of Broad Street. Now under new ownership, customers may visit the grocery store of the same name to see a new portrait of its late owner.
“It just reminds people he was the store," said Lisa Bowen, the current owner of the corner grocery.
Before he died in 2011, Robert Burbage had passed down the ownership of the store to his son Al Burbage. After owning the store since 1985. Al Burbage retired and eventually sold the store to the current owners, the Bowen family.
“This just kind of fell into our lap," said Bowen.
Today, Bowen and her family think it's important to reflect what their neighbors want and to evolve with them. That's a main reason why they kept the store's original name, Burbage's Self Service Grocery.
Bowen said the community has welcomed them with open arms. When the store recently flooded, locals continued to come in to financially support the business and even help protect it from future flooding.
“They would not let us close," she said. “They’re here to keep us going.”
She said that a lot of that goodwill comes from the love the community had for Robert Burbage.
“They still write their checks to Mr. Burbage,” she said jokingly. “They loved him.”
Carol Ezell-Gilson, who first met Burbage when she was 10, said she always had a lot of love and respect for him because he was such a nice man. Growing up, she said everyone who lived in the surrounding neighborhood knew Burbage and his store.
Now 60, Ezell-Gilson still lives in her childhood home near Burbage's and visits it often. She recently painted a portrait of Burbage and permanently loaned it to the store to commemorate his legacy.
“I just thought to myself, they should have a portrait of Mr. Burbage in here," Ezell-Gilson said.
According to Bowen, when she reached out to Ezell-Gilson about possibly doing the portrait, they were surprised to realize that they were both even thinking of same photograph to work from.
“I thought, 'Wow, that must be meant to be,'" Ezell-Gilson said.
The portrait features Burbage painted in color standing in front of a wall of 1960's grocery items in the store. It's based off of an old black-and-white News and Courier photograph of the late owner.
To do the painting in color, Ezell-Gilson had to look up some of the old designs of the items in the photo. In the end, both the store and the family have yet another reminder of how special a place it has been and continues to be.
“It really is, and that’s why I wanted to do the portrait,” she said.