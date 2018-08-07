An ordinance under consideration by Charleston's Public Safety Committee this week could ban bump stocks and other devices that can speed up a firearm's rate of fire.
The document references the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, and the June 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church, which thrust the Holy City into the national spotlight.
Bump stocks, trigger cranks and other devices that increase the rate of fire of a semi-automatic gun are not protected under the Second Amendment.
They are optional accessories that, if removed, do not impact the operation of a firearm as intended by the manufacturer, the ordinance states.
The city's Public Safety Committee will discuss the ordinance on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 80 Broad St.
Merrill Chapman, president of the South Carolina chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, said she and her organization are excited that the ban is being considered and hope that the committee will advance the proposal to the City Council.
"I think this is a great step in the right direction," Chapman said.
The Brady Campaign has met with Mayor John Tecklenburg to discuss banning assault weapons and while it does not look like that may happen in the near future, bump stocks and similar accessories are a start, she said, adding that Charleston is a tourist city and that anything officials can do to make it safer will benefit everyone.
