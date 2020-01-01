Bullet falls on highway patrol car

A bullet fell from the sky on New Year's Eve and hit a S.C. Highway Patrol car in Dorchester County. Provided/Dorchester County Sheriff's Office

Deputies and Highway Patrol troopers were met with an unexpected surprise as they checked for intoxicated drivers on New Year's Eve in Dorchester County — a bullet fell from the sky and hit a Highway Patrol car.

The S.C. Highway Patrol was assisting the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office with its "Sober or Slammer" campaign on Dec. 31. On New Year's Eve, one of the Highway Patrol cars was "struck by a bullet falling from the sky," Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Rick Carson said.

Carson said the bullet was collected and will be tested. He speculated that someone may have tried to celebrate the advent of 2020 by firing a handgun into the air.

"If we get a match, someone is going to have a visitor," Carson said.

Otherwise, Carson said deputies and troopers were "pleasantly surprised" by the lack of citations issued Dec. 31. 

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

