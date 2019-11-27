An ambitious plan to redevelop 53 acres in and around West Ashley's Citadel Mall have been pared back a little and could get final approval from the city of Charleston next week.

Currently, the mall has about 1.3 million square feet of retail space. When transformed, the Epic Center project could have more than 4 million square feet of mixed uses, including offices, medical facilities, meeting spaces, residences, restaurants and a world-class sports facility, according to Citadel Mall's lead investor Richard Davis.

"We're repurposing a forgotten asset from 100 percent retail space to now a more appropriate mixed-use balance," he said. "We want it to be one living, breathing central community for West Ashley and the greater Charleston area to be proud of."

Buildings at the site's center could be 18 stories tall, seven fewer floors than the 25 initially sought, City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said.

City Council also asked developers to consider dropping the height of the buildings closest to Orleans Road to no more than five stories tall. Most nearby homes are only a single story.

As currently proposed, buildings within 500 feet of Orleans Road would be no higher than nine stories, an attorney representing the developers said. Additionally, about 40 percent of the property up for redevelopment wouldn't rise above 15 stories. The site will also include about 8 acres of retention ponds.

The project is on track to be the largest affordable and workforce housing development in the city, Lindsey said. Workforce and affordable housing units will make up about 15 percent of the total housing (about 184 of 1,225 units planned). Some of those units will be available to those making 60 percent of the area median income, nearly unheard of in the city, he said.

Council members asked that the developer consider having the affordable housing indefinitely on the site.

Councilman Peter Shahid, who chairs the West Ashley Revitalization Commission, praised the plans and vision for Citadel Mall's redevelopment, likening it to the "adrenaline shot" that WestEdge and Charleston Place gave to other parts of the city.

"The revitalization of West Ashley is going to see a resurgence with the Epic Center being built, and the initial stages of this are taking place now," Shahid said.

Redevelopment plans do not include the entire shopping center. Belk, Dillard’s and Target own their respective footprints, parking lots and buildings at Citadel Mall.

Davis is optimistic that work will begin next year.

"I think the public will get a really representative glimpse of the future of where we're going with the transition from a formerly empty JCPenney to a futuristic, state-of-the-art Medical University of South Carolina facility," he said.