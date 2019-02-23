The former site of Gadsden's Wharf marks an entry point into Charleston and the nation's experience in the slave trade.

Researching genealogy is easier than ever, particularly with DNA analysis and online archive…

Inside the IAAM

Atlantic Connections: This gallery, which will overlook Charleston Harbor, focuses on the transatlantic slave trade. A wall of windows looks out at the harbor, and another wall, covered by a wide screen, will show panoramic videos of major sites in the slave trade.

Center for Family History: This center will function as a gallery, library and resource center. Displays will tell real stories of African Americans who traced their family roots, and staff members will be available to consult visitors who want to research their family history.

Social Justice Action Lab: This room, located near the center of the museum, will be a place to hold discussions and programs addressing social issues connected to people of African descent locally, nationally and internationally. The space may also host special exhibitions.

American Journey — South Carolina Lens: This gallery uses South Carolina as a jumping-off point to tell a story of African Americans from colonial times through the present. Large screens throughout the display will show short films about contemporary race and social justice issues.

South Carolina — Power of Place: The center of this exhibit will be a large interactive media table that shows a map of the state. Visitors can zoom in on different spots and learn places throughout South Carolina that are important to African American history and culture.

"I Am" Hall: This space leads visitors through several multimedia elements, including video displays, "Pulse Points" that highlight current events or research findings and listening booths with discussion prompts and audio recordings.

African Roots: Focusing on regions in the Upper Guinea Coast and West Central Africa, this gallery will show visitors some of the cultural elements and technologies that enslaved people from these places brought to America.

Carolina Gold: This gallery will trace Lowcountry rice culture to West Africa and explain the crucial role that enslaved Africans played in developing South Carolina's cash crop.

Gullah Geechee Gallery: Co-developed with local partners, this area of the museum will highlight the culture of the Gullah Geechee people.