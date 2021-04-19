Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Eastern US states, but don't expect to see any in SC

Millions of singing cicadas, who spend most of their lives underground, will soon make their presence known in the largest emergence in 17 years.

The bugs will pop up in several spots in the Eastern United States in the coming weeks, though not in South Carolina.

However, a few areas of Georgia and North Carolina could see the insects that are part of cicada Brood X.

Cicadas have been around longer than any other insect in North America. Periodical cicadas spend most of their lives underground feeding on the roots of trees. They emerge every 13 or 17 years in search of a mate.

The insects only live about two weeks above ground, so the mating process and the laying of eggs is quick, said College of Charleston professor Brian Scholtens.

"And then those eggs eventually hatch," Scholtens said. "People don't even notice this is happening, but they crawl down the twig or fall to the ground and then burrow themselves into the ground to get to the roots."

And then the whole process starts over again.

Once cicadas are above ground, the whole boom could last about a month before they are all gone.

Scholtens said people who are in areas where the emergence is present could see a lot of activity with flying bugs. Folks may notice the cicadas, or their skin sheds, fastened to the sides of trees, posts or houses.

They can also be seen flying around or being eaten by predators. Scholtens said anything is a predator for these bugs, including humans. Cicadas are "good eating," he said.

"And then they will hear all the noise from the insects that sing actively because they are trying to attract mates," Scholtens said.

The good news is that these insects don't harm people or property. They're just loud and annoying to some folks.

"But it's really, really an amazing biological event," Scholtens said. "It's important for people to understand this is the only place in the world where this happens."

An emergence happens every year in the United States, but each event is separate. Brood X is known as the largest, most prominent emergence of 17-year cicadas and covers the widest geographic region, including major urban areas.

Clemson University Entomology professor Eric Benson said there are no records from the 2004 emergence of Brood X in South Carolina.

The state's main cicada brood is Brood XIX, which will emerge in 2024.