Bringing Brownsville back: Summerville to reinvest in historic Black community

SUMMERVILLE — On a typical day in the Brownsville community, it's easy to see children of the historic Black neighborhood walking with basketballs to meet up with friends.

Elderly residents tend to their yards and sit on their West First North Street porches, waving at familiar passing cars. The neighborhood is filled with residents who have lived in the area for generations and those who have parachuted in from other places in the Lowcountry.

This community in the next couple of years could look completely different, and longtime residents hope those changes include them.

"This has always been a strong Black area," said Anthony Lemon, a former municipal judge and a lifelong resident of Brownsville. "I love it here."

The town of Summerville has flagged the neighborhood as an area of reinvestment. It sits in the town's north area and makes up most of council District 1.

Highlighted in the town's comprehensive plan for the next 15 to 20 years is a goal to strategically revitalize the neighborhood. The town plans to organize incentives for companies and businesses to build in Brownsville. Officials are also hoping to add additional improvements to roads and sidewalks to the area.

"We are committed to taking an incremental approach in terms of reinvestment and development," said Rebecca Vance, the town's administrator.

If the growth isn't done carefully, it could be the difference between current residents living in an updated community or having to relocate because they can't afford to live there.

While the neighborhood has updated homes, many are older and in poor condition. Some sit abandoned with overgrown grass and hedges. There are also a handful of local businesses in the area but not many.

The neighborhood made national headlines around a dispute over a White resident displaying a Confederate battle flag. The homeowner initially removed the flag after reflecting on her life choices following a heart attack and triple bypass surgery. Another one has recently been put back up.

It's a quiet and somewhat peaceful residential area. Some residents want to keep it that way, but they also understand the improvements are necessary.

Officials acknowledge that doing that carefully means working with residents.

Managing growth

Brownsville is labeled a federal opportunity zone by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

As a result, businesses that invest in the area will get special tax credits. The goal of the opportunity zone status is to help support potentially economically distressed communities.

Vance said local governments are encouraged to assist in this development, which was why the community was flagged in the town's comprehensive plan.

She said the opportunity zone status is based off of household income data collected during the census.

"It makes economic sense to leverage (opportunity zone) investments with our own to extend the reach of these dollars and expand their capacity for positive community impact," she said.

The town's plans are still in the early stages, but some of the immediate plans include improving the sidewalks in the community and adding lighting.

Some of the long-term plans involve building a Brownsville Employment Center. This would be a business park with industrial uses that sits within the town's boundary. Brownsville is located on the edge of town.

Officials say they have no plans to purchase private property in Brownville. Any future development would be a result of a private owner selling their property to a developer, Vance said.

The town will soon begin networking with residents, organizations and business owners already in the community to figure out the needs. This is to ensure that the residents opinions around the investments are heard, Vance said.

"And that we have clarity that the community wants them and supports their implementation," she said.

Town Councilman Aaron Brown, who represents Brownsville, sees affordable housing as being a priority. He has flagged it during council meetings as a need in the community.

Residents agree.

A piece of history

Gentrification is the word that comes to a lot of residents' minds when they hear about reinvestment.

The fear is that more improvements means residents being priced out of their homes and forced to relocate.

Lemon said many of his neighbors, including himself, often have people reaching out with offers about buying their property. So some small apartment spaces would be helpful, he said.

His West First North Street home has been in his family for generations. It was originally owned by his great-grandmother. He said he hopes one day his kids and grandchildren will live in the home.

He wants to see the neighborhood improved, but he also doesn't want to see a Dollar General in his front yard, he said.

Lemon, now 70 years old, had the option and the means to retire in a different neighborhood. But he loved the community and decided to stay.

His church, Brownsville Community Church of God is down the street. When he was a judge, he didn't have to travel far to get to work. He also grew up knowing mostly everyone in the community.

"I was born and raised here," he said. "I should be one of the ones to stay here."

Brownsville is a piece of history in the Summerville area. Some of the community's ancestors who first moved to the area included members of the 1st Regiment, United States Colored Troops during the Civil War. The regiment was comprised mainly of runaway slaves and freedmen.

In recent years, the town created the Rollins Edwards Community Center that neighbors Doty Park. Officials see the center as one of their first steps toward improving Brownsville.

The center was named after the late Rollins Edwards, a World War II veteran, Dorchester County's first Black council member and a Brownsville resident. His wife Juanita still lives in the neighborhood.

Alston Middle School and Alston-Bailey Elementary School have served the community for years. Alston-Bailey Elementary was originally the home of Alston High School, a school for Black residents in the Summerville area prior to school desegregation 50 years ago.

Councilman Brown was a band teacher at the high school.

“I think people care about their past," he said. "There's something to be gained from people feeling good about their past."

As long as there is communication he said Summerville can be a better place. Lemon said the most important thing is that Brownsville remain a residential community.

He knows the community is a hot area and that its location on the outskirts of town would be good for growth. He suggests the town look into offering grants and low-interest loans to help current residents update their homes.

"If you want to bring us some jobs, then bring us some jobs," he said. "There's nothing wrong with bringing everything up to a great standard."

New generation of Black owners

Sonia Moultrie's mother Jackie opened the restaurant Ms. Jackie's Diner about two years ago. It's a small restaurant located at the intersection of West Fifth North Street and North Maple Street in Brownsville.

Moultrie said her mother loves cooking and wanted to invest in a restaurant. They hope to keep the business in the family.

Moultrie is excited about the prospect of the area being invested in. She said it would potentially mean more opportunity for other Black business owners to come to the area.

"I want all of us to grow," she said.

A Sphinx gas station was recently built right next door to the restaurant. If the gas station is an indicator of growth in the area, she said she isn't worried.

She knows there may be a negative side to growth if people are pushed out, but she said she wants to look at the positive. It could mean more jobs for the community and more people to network with.

"The more we have, the better we are," she said.

What's next Watch for another story in the Boom & Balance series, looking at how a Charleston County road project is slated to displace roughly a dozen North Charleston homes and businesses.

This year also marks 40 years of the Albert A. Glover Funeral Home serving Brownsville. The service was responsible for handling many of the burials of notable community leaders, such as Rollins Edwards.

Monroe D. Fields Jr. recently purchased the business from Albert Glover and is continuing the legacy of the funeral home being Black-owned.

Glover said as an owner he always tried to handle burial services with a lot of respect for the community. The neighborhood gave him the same respect in return, he said.

"It meant a whole lot to me," he said. "The community was very supportive of me."

Fields is new to the area. He said if the reinvestment in Brownsville doesn't necessarily come with more Black-owned businesses, he hopes that the businesses that do come cater to the predominantly Black community.

He doesn't want to see anyone get displaced.

"I'm proud to be in an African American community," he said. "I'm proud of the roots of the community."