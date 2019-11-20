The sky above South Carolina is expected to light up Thursday night. Don't blink, though, you might miss it.

A burst of shooting stars is expected to streak out of the east-southeast sky starting just before midnight, part of a meteor shower that puts on a show so brief that the comet causing it has never been spotted.

The peak of the shower is predicted within 15 minutes either way of midnight, according to the Farmers Almanac.

The skies around Charleston are forecast to be clear during the time.

Meteors, or big asteroids, are those fiery streaks across the sky when loose chunks from the tail debris of a passing comet strike the Earth's atmosphere like matches getting lit. This shower is intense but brief because the tail is dense but narrow.

The shower is called the Alpha Monocerotid, or the Unicorn meteor storm, after the Unicorn constellation it seems to come from.

The Farmer's Almanac reported that, in 1995, NASA researcher Peter Jenniskens and a team of meteor observers from the Netherlands watched it from a Spanish observatory.

Jenniskens later wrote, "Suddenly, three meteors. And this time it did not stop after just a few. Meteors started pouring out of the sky, falling left and right, up and down. Bright meteors, too. Meteors were falling at a rate of five or more per minute. Then, just 20 minutes later, it was all over."

Meteor showers aren't all fun and games. If a big enough chunk blasts into the ground it can be devastating. Asteroid 2019 in July skated past Earth about twice as close as the moon — missing the planet by a hair, in celestial terms. Its girth was wider than a football field, large enough for impact to have annihilated a metropolitan area.

To enjoy the show, find as dark a place as possible, advised Jim Hoffman of Lowcountry Stargazers.

"Get a comfortable lawn chair or recliner and look up from about 11:30 PM Thursday night until about 12:30 AM Friday morning. During that hour as many as 400 meteors are predicted," Hoffman said. "Don’t focus on one area, just keep scanning the sky."