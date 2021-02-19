Bridgeview, the largest affordable apartment complex in Charleston, has been sold

To the relief of Charleston's affordable housing advocates, the 50-year-old Bridgeview Village complex of 300 apartments has been sold to a company that plans to renovate the residences and keep them affordable for low-income tenants.

“Our market could not afford the loss of 300 units of housing," said Geona Johnson, the city's housing director.

Bridgeview is the largest privately owned low-income apartment complex in the city. It was for sale in 2020 and the city was among the bidders, but Johnson said Bridgeview's sale to a nonprofit housing group that is leasing the buildings to Standard Communities is a good outcome.

No one will be displaced, the rent cost to tenants won't increase and Standard Communities plans to invest $70,000 per unit on renovations, according to the company.

“We were very excited to be able to preserve it as affordable housing for the long term," said Tommy Attridge, the company's Charleston-based director of Southeast Production.

Standard Communities valued the Bridgeview deal at $97 million. The renovation work accounts for $22 million of that amount.

Bridgeview will be Standard Communities' second low-income apartment deal in the Charleston metro area. In 2020, the company acquired a long-term ground lease for Canebreak Apartments in Dorchester County and is now renovating the 120 apartments there, which will remain affordable.

In both cases, the nonprofit Housing on Merit owns the properties. Standard Communities is long-term leasing them, using low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt state bonds to finance the deals.

Renters pay 30 percent of their income, however little that might be, and federal Housing Assistance Payment vouchers — "Section 8" vouchers — cover the rest.

Standard Communities' deal extends the federal requirement that the apartments remain affordable, for the next 30 years.

Other apartment buildings in the city that accepted vouchers have been sold in recent years to investors that raised rents, and there were fears that Bridgeview, near the city's Neck Area and on the Cooper River, could go the same way.

Luxury apartment buildings with high rents have been rising near Bridgeview, along the Morrison Drive Corridor, and an expansive new development is planned on the former landfill next to Bridgeview. In 2020 the 26-building apartment complex was put up for sale by then-owner Highridge Costa.

"They were getting bids from across the country for this development," Johnson said. “What is exciting for the city is that an organization like Standard Companies came in."

Standard Companies is based in New York and Los Angeles and has a portfolio that includes 9,900 affordable housing units, which are managed by its affordable housing division Standard Communities.

Attridge said renovation work at Bridgeview will begin within the next 30 days. Tenants will be temporarily moved to vacant units during the extensive renovations, and can then return to the same unit they were living in, he said.

“We want to make it feel like a really welcoming community," said Attridge. “There will be new playground equipment and features for children."

Renovations will include new windows, new siding, more landscaping, new flooring and kitchen upgrades, and a new amenity center that will include a community room, fitness center and business center.

Also planned are site lighting, access-control systems, surveillance cameras and monitoring that will enhance safety at the complex, which has been known for violent crimes.

On Dec. 29, a police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call at Bridgeview after 3 a.m., and the suspect was shot and killed by police. In March 2020, police charged a man with murder and firearm possession after authorities said he shot a woman and set fire to her apartment at Bridgeview.